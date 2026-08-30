How Tim Cook positioned India as the pillar of Apple’s long-term growth beyond the iPhone

The company began moving closer to customers, expanding its retail presence while simultaneously increasing its manufacturing footprint in the country. For Apple, the shift was about more than opening stores. It was part of a larger effort to build a stronger presence across sales, manufacturing and services.

Under Tim Cook, India has gradually moved from being a developing market for Apple to one of its important growth stories.

Apple’s first retail stores in India

Apple opened its first two company-owned stores in India in April 2023, ending years of anticipation around its physical retail presence in the country. Tim Cook travelled to India for the openings of Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi.

The move came after years of Apple building its business in India through third-party retailers. Cook had already signalled the company’s interest in opening stores during his 2016 visit to the country, when he described India as one of Apple’s fastest-growing markets.

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The stores gave Apple a direct retail presence, allowing customers to experience and buy its products through Apple-operated outlets rather than relying entirely on authorised resellers.

From two stores to six

Apple’s retail network has expanded beyond the original Mumbai and Delhi outlets. The company now has six stores in India, with additional locations in Bengaluru, Pune, Noida and Mumbai’s Borivali.

The expansion has happened alongside a sharp rise in Apple’s India business. Cook has repeatedly highlighted the country during Apple’s earnings calls.

Retail is only one part of Apple’s India push

Apple’s retail expansion has moved alongside its manufacturing growth. The company now assembles roughly 25% of its global iPhones in India, with around 55 million units produced in 2025. Its manufacturing partners include Foxconn, Tata Electronics and Pegatron.

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For Apple, the six stores are therefore part of a much bigger India strategy. Under Cook, the country has grown from a market without Apple-owned stores into a key location for the company’s retail, manufacturing and future growth plans.