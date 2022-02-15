How to make your phone battery last longer: Apple has some suggestions

Two years of the pandemic has taught us that most work can be done without being in office. And portable digital devices like laptops, smartphones, and tablets have shown us that work can literally happen on the go. One of the main aspects of concern though, when it comes to these portable devices, is their battery.

These devices need to be regularly charged, in most cases, and over time the batteries on these devices also deteriorate. This leads to more frequent charging cycles and faster battery drainage. While this is pretty much inevitable, there are certain things we can do extend the life of our devices.

Apple shared some easy pointers to keep in mind that can help us make our laptops, tablets, and smartphones’ battery last longer. And these tips don’t just work for Apple products, but all brands.

For starters, the battery needs to be kept away from extreme temperatures. According to Apple, the ideal temperature range for a device to work optimally is between 16 degrees centigrade and 22 degrees centigrade. The company says that it is particularly important to keep the device away from locations where the ambient temperature is more than 35 degrees centigrade, if not, it could lead to permanent battery damage and it might not be able to power the device for a long time despite a full charge.

Charging a device in an environment where the temperatures are high could damage the device as well. While charging, if the battery exceeds the recommended temperature, the software might limit charging after it touched 80 per cent.

Batteries also should not be stored at high temperatures. Very cold conditions also decreases battery life, but this reduction is temporary. Battery performance returns to normal once the temperatures touch the optimal range.

According to Apple, charging devices while in their protective cases (some materials) can lead to heat generation. This affects battery capacity. While charging a device with its case on, if you see that it is getting heated up, you need to remove the case.

Also, if a device is not going to be used for a long time and needs to be stored, there are two issues that affect its battery health. First is the ambient temperature of the place it is stored and the other is the percentage of charge the battery has before it is stored.

Apple recommends that devices should not be charged or discharged fully when you are planning to store them. Ideally, a 50 per cent charge is good. If you store your device with no charge at all, it might go into a “deep state of discharge” making it hard to power up again. Alternately, if you charge a device 100 per cent before storing in, the device’s battery capacity and life will be affected.

While storing a device one must also ensure that it is powered off. And, it needs to be stored in a cool, non-humid environment that is below 32 degrees celsius. If you plan to store a device for more than six months, it should be charged to 50 per cent every six months.

Also Read: Apple preparing to launch 3 new Mac, new MacBook and Mac Mini Pro expected

Also Read: Apple 27-inch iMac Pro may launch in June, here is what to expect