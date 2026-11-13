How to play GTA 6 on 10-year-old Xbox One without upgrading to a new console

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How will GTA 6 work on Xbox One?

Instead of installing the game on the console, you will stream it through Microsoft’s cloud gaming infrastructure. The game will run on remote servers, and its gameplay will be delivered to the Xbox One over the internet.

Microsoft has confirmed that the cloud-streamed version will use Xbox Series S graphics settings. The feature will support the original Xbox One, Xbox One S and Xbox One X.

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GTA 6 cloud streaming will begin at 1 am ET on November 19, which is 11:30 am IST in India.

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How to play GTA 6 on your old Xbox One

You will need an Xbox One console, a Microsoft account, a compatible controller and a stable internet connection.

Here is what you need to do:

Sign in to your Microsoft account on the Xbox One. Purchase GTA 6 separately through the Microsoft Store. Check whether GTA 6 is available for cloud streaming on your account and in your region. Access Xbox Cloud Gaming on the supported console. Purchase eligible cloud playtime or use an eligible Game Pass subscription, then select GTA 6 to start streaming.

How much does it cost to play GTA 6 through Xbox Cloud Gaming in India?

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Playing GTA 6 on an Xbox One through cloud gaming involves two separate costs, including buying the game and paying for cloud-streaming time.

Microsoft’s Indian Xbox Store lists a 10-hour cloud-playtime pack for ₹199 and a 25-hour pack for ₹399. These packs allow you to stream supported games you already own. They do not include GTA 6, which must be purchased separately.

In simple terms, buying GTA 6 gives you the game, while purchasing a cloud-playtime pack gives you the hours needed to stream it on your older console.

However, there is one important condition. GTA 6 must be available for cloud streaming in your region, and your Xbox account must be eligible to access the service. In India, you should check these requirements before spending money on the game or cloud-playtime packs.

If cloud streaming is available to you, you could play GTA 6 on an Xbox One without purchasing a newer-generation console.