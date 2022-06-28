How to pre-book Nothing phone (1)? Here's all you need to know

Nothing is very close to launching its first smartphone, the Nothing phone (1), globally. With the launch scheduled for July 12, the Nothing phone (1) is going on sale exclusively on Flipkart with an invite-only system in the initial phase. Now, 91Mobiles has reported that the company is in talks with Reliance Digital to sell the Nothing phone (1) offline, and this information comes courtesy tipster Yogesh Brar.

Brar also shared information about the specs of the Nothing phone (1), confirming some of the older leaks. The smartphone was spotted on the Geekbench website recently, which gave us a look at the specs.

Speaking of the sales first, the device is first going to be available online and can be purchased (pre-booked for now with Rs 2,000) only if users have an invite. After the initial phase, the Nothing phone (1) will be made more widely available. Offline, the Nothing phone (1) will be available at Reliance Digital stores.

How to pre-book the Nothing phone (1)

To pre-book the Nothing phone (1), you need to buy the Nothing phone (1) Pre-Order Pass.

Once that is done, you will be emailed the invite code for the Pre-Order Pass. This is the only way you get the pass.

This pass will need to be secured with a Rs 2,000 deposit that is refundable and will be adjusted against the actual price of the device. Also, this unlocks a special price on the Nothing phone (1) accessory along with other exclusive pre-order offers.

Now, the Nothing phone (1) Pre-Order pass just guarantees that you can pre-order the device, it does not mean that you’ve already bought it.

After the launch on July 12, at 9PM, you will need to go on Flipkart and pay the remaining balance of the device (with the Rs 2,000 adjusted) to confirm the pre-order.

Nothing phone (1) specs

According to the information Brar shared, the Nothing phone (1) will have a 50MP primary camera on the back along with a 16MP secondary sensor. On the front, there will be a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The smartphone will have a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Along with this, there is a 6.55-inch 120Hz OLED panel and the Nothing phone (1) will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. It is going to run Android 12 out-of-the-box with Nothing OS on top. And the device has the Glyph interface which will show off charging percentage, call notifications, and wireless charging engagements via LED lights. Reports suggest that the device is going to ship without a charger in the box.

