How to set WhatsApp as default app for calls and messages on iPhone

iPhone users can now set WhatsApp as the default calling and messaging app on their devices.

Apple made some big changes with iOS 18.2. The company had originally announced that it would let iPhone users in the EU change their default phone and messaging apps, but it was later done for all iPhone users, irrespective of their region. All they had to was update their devices to iOS 18.2.

How to set WhatsApp as default calling/messaging app?

Update your iPhone to iOS 18.2 or higher. The latest iOS version is iOS 18.3.2 Update WhatsApp to its latest version from the App Store Go to Settings → Apps → Default Apps. Here you can select the default app for Calling and Messaging.

What happens once you make WhatsApp the default app?

Once you make WhatsApp the default app, tapping on any phone number in your Contacts or any other app will redirect you to WhatsApp instead of Apple’s Phone or Messages app.

It reduces the hassle and extra steps, and makes things easier for people who only want to keep one app as their means of communication.