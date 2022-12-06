How to use ChatGPT AI chatbot on Android and iPhone smartphones

OpenAI has released its new AI called ChatGPT which is going viral across the globe. The AI is built in the form of a chat. It can help in various tasks including complex ones like writing code and even answering complex philosophical and emotional questions. The ChatGPT has not been launched as an app on Android’s Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store. However, there are still ways in which you can access the chatbot on your respective smartphones.

ChatGPT is built on the GPT-3 API and it can be used only via the OpenAI website. While many users are trying to integrate AI with other platforms, there hasn’t been any significant success in that regard.

How to use ChatGPT on iPhone

The ChatGPT is not currently available as a standalone app for iPhone or iOS. Regardless, you can use it on the OpenAI website or through the GPT-3 API. The simplest way is to use it on the OpenAI website. For that, you will need to use a web browser on your iPhone, such as Safari or Chrome. If you want to use the GPT-3 API, you will need to get a compatible app or service built for using the API.

How to use ChatGPT on Android

No app lets you use ChatGPT on Android. However, it can be used on the browser, similar to how it works with iOS. You can go to any browser, be it Google Chrome, Firefox, Brave, or Opera. Enter OpenAI website and there you will get the option to access the chatbot. You can bookmark the website or place it on your home screen for prompt access.

How to set up an account on OpenAI for ChatGPT?

-Go to OpenAI website

-You’ll see a banner that reads “Introducing ChatGPT”

-Hit ‘Try’

-Then you’ll see a log-in option

-Set up your account by entering your email ID and a new password

-You’ll then be asked to verify your email

-The website also asks for your phone number followed by a verification

-Once the setup is done, you can click the ‘Playground’ option and ask your questions.

OpenAI was founded in 2015 by Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and some researchers. The company claims it is a non-profit organization, and it is owned by the founders and other contributors.

The creators claim that AI has been built to assist users with different tasks and provide information on a variety of topics. While it can answer a lot of questions, the service is not able to answer questions based on real-time data. The ChatGPT claims that it does not have the ability to access the internet to answer questions.

