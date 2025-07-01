HP 'Back to College' offer brings discounts on Omen, Victus, OmniBook and more laptops

HP has launched its annual “Back to College” campaign, featuring discounts on its latest range of laptops, targeting students with the aim of making HP's AI-powered laptops more accessible.

The promotional period is valid until 20 August 2025 across HP World Stores, authorised offline retailers, and the HP Online Store, with discounts applying to a variety of models across HP’s Omen and Victus gaming line-ups, as well as the OmniBook X, Ultra, 5 and 7 series.

HP Omen series

Buyers of the Omen laptops can avail up to ₹15,000 in exchange benefits through the HP Switch programme, along with low-cost and no-cost EMI plans from partner banks. Additionally, customers can purchase a HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 headset and a Steam wallet (together worth ₹16,427) for ₹999. A two-year warranty extension and a three-year antivirus package are available at ₹3,499, with a reduced price of ₹2,499 for students. Accidental Damage Protection for three years can be purchased at ₹5,999.

HP Victus 16

For the HP Victus 16, HP is offering up to ₹5,000 in exchange benefits and EMI schemes through major banks. Customers can buy the headset and Steam wallet bundle for ₹1,699. A one-year Accidental Damage Protection plan is priced at ₹999, and students can get a two-year warranty extension and antivirus package at ₹1,999 (₹2,999 for non-students).

OmniBook X and Ultra

The OmniBook X and Ultra laptops come with cashback of up to ₹15,000 through select bank offers and exchange benefits of up to ₹15,000. Buyers can purchase a Fossil watch worth ₹13,495 at a discounted price of ₹999. The extended warranty and antivirus package is priced at ₹3,499.

OmniBook 5 and 7

Customers purchasing the OmniBook 5 can access exchange benefits up to ₹5,000 and bank cashback of up to ₹15,000. A Fossil watch is available at ₹1,999, while other bundled accessories include a Skybag Play Plus Strolley 55 (MRP ₹10,000) or a Portronics power bank (MRP ₹6,999), both available at ₹499. Warranty and antivirus add-ons start at ₹2,999 for OmniBook 5 and ₹3,499 for OmniBook 7.

Additional offers

Buyers of eligible laptops across the Omen, Victus and OmniBook ranges can purchase Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements (combined worth ₹20,000) for ₹2,999. A one-year Microsoft 365 subscription (worth ₹4,899) is also available at ₹999.