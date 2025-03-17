HP launches new AI-driven EliteBook series with Intel and AMD processors

HP has introduced a new lineup of AI-powered EliteBook laptops in India, targeting the commercial, business user space. The range includes the HP EliteBook Ultra G1i, HP EliteBook X G1i, HP EliteBook X Flip G1i, and HP EliteBook X G1a, equipped with Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen processors.

The EliteBook Ultra G1i, EliteBook X G1i, and EliteBook X Flip G1i are powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, delivering up to 48 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of Neural Processing Unit (NPU) performance. Meanwhile, the EliteBook X G1a features AMD Ryzen processors with an NPU capable of up to 55 TOPS, the highest in the industry.

The new models are designed to support modern work environments, as they are lightweight and promise long battery life, combined with enhanced processing capabilities. The laptops also come with AI-based features, including HP AI Companion and Poly Camera Pro, which aim to improve user experience through personalised audio and video settings. They also have a dedicated Copilot key for quick access to the AI assistant.

Product details

EliteBook Ultra G1i: Weighing 1.19kg, it features a 9MP AI-enhanced camera, a 3K OLED display, and the largest haptic trackpad in a business laptop.

EliteBook X G1i and X Flip G1i: Offer up to 48 TOPS NPU performance, Poly Studio-tuned audio, and flexible modes for various work styles. The Flip model supports tablet and tent configurations with a stylus.

EliteBook X G1a: Powered by AMD Ryzen 7 PRO and 9 PRO processors, it supports up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM and offers fast charging (50% in 30 minutes).

The laptops come with built-in security features like HP Wolf Security and an Endpoint Security Controller for protection against cyber and quantum computing threats. HP is also taking care of sustainability as the company is using recycled materials and energy-efficient components.

Vineet Gehani, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India, said, "At HP, we believe AI PCs are driving the next big shift in productivity and collaboration. Our EliteBook lineup is engineered to optimize efficiency, enhance security, and deliver personalized experiences tailored to the future of work. By integrating cutting-edge AI, advanced security features, and sustainable innovation, these devices are setting a new benchmark in the industry—transforming technology into something that’s fully aligned with the needs of today’s businesses."

Pricing and Availability

EliteBook Ultra G1i – ₹2,67,223 (Atmosphere Blue)

EliteBook X G1i – ₹2,23,456 (Atmosphere Blue, Glacier Silver)

EliteBook X Flip G1i – ₹2,58,989 (Atmosphere Blue, Glacier Silver)

EliteBook X G1a – ₹2,21,723 (Glacier Silver)

The new HP EliteBook models will be available at HP Online stores starting in March 2025.