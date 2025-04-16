HP Omen Max 16 launched in India with Intel Ultra 9 and Nvidia RTX 5080, AI-powered tools

HP has lauched the Omen Max 16 in India, its most powerful gaming laptop to date. Designed for high-end gamers, the laptop incorporates advanced hardware and artificial intelligence features aimed at enhancing gameplay performance and system efficiency.

The Omen Max 16 is powered by Intel’s 24-core Core Ultra 9-275HX processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU. It features up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe 5.0 SSD, with a total processor and graphics power draw of over 250W. This is supported by an enhanced cooling setup that includes a dual fan system, extensive heat pipe coverage, a vapour chamber covering 61% of the motherboard, and a hybrid liquid metal compound for improved heat transfer.

HP has also introduced a new AI-powered system optimisation tool, Omen AI, which allows users to adjust performance settings with a single click. The company says the tool learns from gameplay patterns and adapts performance settings in real time to deliver higher frame rates and more consistent gaming experiences. Initially, the system supports titles such as Counter-Strike 2, with plans to expand its game coverage.

The Omen Max 16 includes additional features such as a 16" 2560×1600 IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness, and variable refresh rate (VRR) support. Connectivity is supported by HP’s Ultra Low Latency Gen 3 technology, which allows up to three HyperX devices to connect simultaneously. The laptop also includes a Full HD infrared camera with facial recognition via Windows Hello and a physical privacy shutter.

Aesthetically, the Omen Max 16 is available in Ceramic White or Shadow Black and offers customisable per-key RGB lighting and an optional RGB light bar, both of which can be adjusted using the Omen Light Studio.

In keeping with HP’s sustainability goals, the laptop incorporates ocean-bound plastics, recycled metals, and post-consumer recycled materials in its construction.

The HP Omen Max 16 is now available in India via HP’s online store and Amazon, with prices starting at ₹3,09,999. Omen AI is also available globally in beta.