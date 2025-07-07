HP OmniBook 3 and 5 Series launched in India with AMD and Snapdragon processors

HP has introduced its latest range of AI-enabled laptops in India with the launch of the OmniBook 5 and OmniBook 3 series. Positioned as the company’s most affordable AI PC offerings to date, the new devices aim to cater to students, professionals, and everyday users seeking reliable performance with next-generation AI capabilities.

The HP OmniBook 5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processor, while the OmniBook 3 series comes with AMD’s latest Ryzen AI 300 processors. Both series include dedicated Neural Processing Units (NPUs) capable of executing up to 50 trillion operations per second (TOPS), enabling smooth AI-driven experiences across video calls, productivity tools and system performance.

“With the launch of our new HP OmniBook next-gen AI PCs, we are making AI technology more accessible to a wider range of users,” said Vineet Gehani, Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India. “This new lineup offers intelligent features, strong performance, and thoughtful design at an affordable price point.”

Key Features

OmniBook 5 (14-inch): Equipped with Snapdragon X Plus X1-26-100 processor, this model boasts the world’s longest battery life in an ultra-slim design, up to 34 hours. It also features a 2K OLED display, Windows Studio Effects with AI-powered auto framing, and HP Audio Boost 2.0 for an enhanced multimedia experience.

OmniBook 3 (14 and 15.6-inch variants): Powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors, these models support AI-assisted collaboration tools like Windows Studio Effects, HP True Vision cameras, and dual microphones with noise reduction. The 15.6-inch model offers a larger display with an 85% screen-to-body ratio.

All models include on-device AI capabilities such as the HP AI Companion, built-in Copilot+ integration with a dedicated Copilot key, and a variety of connectivity ports including USB Type-C, USB Type-A and HDMI.

Price and Availability

The laptops are available in Glacier Silver and can be purchased through HP’s online store and retail outlets. Prices start at ₹75,999 for the OmniBook 5 (14-inch), and ₹69,999 for both the 14-inch and 15.6-inch OmniBook 3 models.