HP unites OMEN and HyperX series into a single gaming powerhouse at CES 2026: All details

CES 2026 has kicked off with full force, with brands announcing a new lineup of products and services. While AI took the centre stage this year, consumer technology brand HP has made a crucial announcement around its gaming laptop series. The company has announced that it has merged the OMEN and HyperX series under one umbrella and will be known as “HyperX”, marking the start of a “new era of gaming brand.” Now, under the HyperX brand, HP has announced new gaming laptops with powerful capabilities.

Advertisement

HyperX OMEN Max 16: The gaming laptop features up to a 16-inch OLED that offers a 240Hz refresh rate and up to 500nits peak brightness. It is powered by new Intel Core Ultra 200HX series processors and next-gen AMD Ryzen AI processors, and up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. The HyperX OMEN Max 16 is also equipped with an advanced cooling system with OMEN Tempest Cooling Pro and Fan Cleaner technology. Lastly, this model can deliver up to 300 watts of combined power and 50 watts more power.

HyperX OMEN OLED 34: The monitor features a 34-inch next-generation V-Stripe QD-OLED panel with WQHD resolution and up to 360Hz refresh rate. It offers professional-grade colour technology with HyperX ProLuma for high colour precision. The HyperX OMEN OLED 34 also features a KVM switch and 100W USB-C power delivery

Advertisement

HyperX Clutch Tachi: This is HP's first Xbox-licensed arcade controller, featuring magnetic switches with TMR sensors. It offers personalisation by adjusting button mapping, rapid trigger, and much more.

In terms of availability and price, HP assured that the pricing of all new models announced at CES 2026 will be available on HP.com in the Spring, and pricing will be revealed closer to the launch.