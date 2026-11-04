HP's new AI laptops arrive in India: OmniBook 5 gets a ₹79,999 deal, ProBook starts at ₹86,000

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HP OmniBook 5 and ProBook 4 G2iS - Features and specifications

The HP OmniBook 5 14 supports up to an Intel Core 7 processor with integrated NPU performance of up to 16 TOPS. It has an OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage, a 180-degree hinge and a claimed local video playback battery life of up to 42 hours. The laptop weighs around 1.16kg, measures 11.77mm in thickness and includes two full-function USB-C ports. Other features include an FHD IR camera, Windows Hello, Poly Studio-tuned audio and a 65W USB Mini GaN charger. It will be offered in Smoke Silver, Starlit Blue, Peony Pink and Soft Honeydew.

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The ProBook 4 G2iS is positioned as HP’s thinnest business notebook, measuring 12mm and weighing 1.18kg. It features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display, up to an Intel Core 7 processor, up to 17 TOPS NPU performance, 32GB memory and 1TB storage. Its 70Wh battery supports HP Fast Charge. Security features include a camera privacy shutter, HP Drive Lock and HP Secure Erase.

HP laptop prices and availability in India

The OmniBook 5 14 can be pre-booked until November 10 through HP’s online and World stores. It will go on sale from November 10 through HP and authorised retailers. The ProBook 4 G2iS starts at ₹86,000 plus taxes, with the Mist Silver variant available from November 6. Atmospheric Blue and Eclipse Gray options are expected by the end of December 2026.