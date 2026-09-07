Huawei Mate XT2 is here: Tri-Fold phone takes on Apple ahead of foldable iPhone launch

Huawei says the new chip delivers higher computing performance while consuming less power than earlier generations. The Mate XT2 also brings changes aimed at improving durability and privacy, along with an upgraded camera system. The launch comes as Xiaomi prepares a rival foldable and Apple is expected to unveil its latest iPhone lineup, adding further pressure to China’s premium smartphone segment.

Kirin 9050 Pro at the core

The Mate XT2 is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 9050 Pro chip. Reuters reports that Huawei claims it offers higher computing performance with lower power consumption than previous generations.

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Huawei says improved efficiency is helping it continue developing smartphones despite US restrictions limiting access to advanced semiconductor technology.

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Durability, privacy and camera upgrades

Huawei has redesigned the hinge for better reliability through repeated folding and improved water resistance. An optional privacy display mode narrows viewing angles, making the screen harder for people nearby to see. The camera system has also been upgraded, with Huawei saying internal testing shows 42% better overall performance than its predecessor.

Apple and Xiaomi add pressure

Xiaomi is preparing its own foldable, while Apple is expected to introduce its latest iPhone series. Reuters reports that Huawei and Xiaomi are raising the stakes ahead of Apple’s expected entry into the foldable market.

Huawei’s position in China

IDC data cited in the report shows Huawei held 22.6% of China’s smartphone market in the second quarter, ahead of Apple at 18.1% and Xiaomi at 12.4%. Smart Analytics Global estimates Huawei accounted for 68% of China’s foldable smartphone shipments during the same quarter.