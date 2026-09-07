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Huawei Mate XT2 is here: Tri-Fold phone takes on Apple ahead of foldable iPhone launch

Huawei Mate XT2 is here: Tri-Fold phone takes on Apple ahead of foldable iPhone launch

Huawei’s latest tri-fold raises the bar with a faster, more efficient chip, tougher hinge and upgraded cameras as Xiaomi and Apple prepare to challenge its position in the premium foldable market.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 7, 2026 5:55 PM IST
Huawei Mate XT2 is here: Tri-Fold phone takes on Apple ahead of foldable iPhone launchHuawei Mate XT2 brings a powerful chip and upgraded features to China’s foldable market. (Photo: Huawei)

Huawei has unveiled the Mate XT2, its tri-fold smartphone, as competition in the premium foldable market intensifies. The device uses Huawei’s Kirin 9050 Pro processor and retains the company’s two-hinge design, allowing it to unfold into a tablet-sized display.

Must Read: Motorola launches Edge 70 Plus, Moto Watch Ultra and Moto Snap Wireless Charger at IFA 2026

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Huawei says the new chip delivers higher computing performance while consuming less power than earlier generations. The Mate XT2 also brings changes aimed at improving durability and privacy, along with an upgraded camera system. The launch comes as Xiaomi prepares a rival foldable and Apple is expected to unveil its latest iPhone lineup, adding further pressure to China’s premium smartphone segment.

Kirin 9050 Pro at the core

The Mate XT2 is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 9050 Pro chip. Reuters reports that Huawei claims it offers higher computing performance with lower power consumption than previous generations.

Must Read: Apple's foldable iPhone Ultra: Rs 2 lakh price tag, but 5 features may still be missing

Huawei says improved efficiency is helping it continue developing smartphones despite US restrictions limiting access to advanced semiconductor technology.

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Durability, privacy and camera upgrades

Huawei has redesigned the hinge for better reliability through repeated folding and improved water resistance. An optional privacy display mode narrows viewing angles, making the screen harder for people nearby to see. The camera system has also been upgraded, with Huawei saying internal testing shows 42% better overall performance than its predecessor.

Apple and Xiaomi add pressure

Xiaomi is preparing its own foldable, while Apple is expected to introduce its latest iPhone series. Reuters reports that Huawei and Xiaomi are raising the stakes ahead of Apple’s expected entry into the foldable market.

Huawei’s position in China

IDC data cited in the report shows Huawei held 22.6% of China’s smartphone market in the second quarter, ahead of Apple at 18.1% and Xiaomi at 12.4%. Smart Analytics Global estimates Huawei accounted for 68% of China’s foldable smartphone shipments during the same quarter.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 7, 2026 5:55 PM IST
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