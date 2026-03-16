Huawei may be planning return to India as tablet teaser appears on Flipkart

Huawei, the popular Chinese consumer technology brand, is reportedly planning a return in India. A Huawei teaser was reportedly spotted on Flipkart that mentions “Coming Soon only on Flipkart.” With the return, Huawei is expected to launch its tablet, the MatePad 11.5, in India, which is available in the global markets.

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Flipkart teases Huawei return

Many X (formerly Twitter) users spotted that Flipkart has released a teaser image featuring the tagline “Handy All-rounder” and the message that it's returning soon, hinting at the launch of a new Huawei tablet. However, neither the e-commerce giant nor Huawei has confirmed the spotting, but the silhouette on the teaser image resembles a tablet design.

Flipkart has also created a dedicated brand page for Huawei that currently states, “Thank you for visiting this page, launching soon!” Now, the company could soon make an official announcement, revealing what devices we can expect as it plans to make a comeback in the country.

The company has no official new sales recorded since 2020. However, Huawei still had some presence in India, even after its smartphone business slowed down due to global restrictions and sanctions. Now, coming back with a tablet is said to be a low-risk way for Huawei to return to the Indian market.

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In addition, it will give the company a head start to test market demand first, before expanding its product categories and popularity once again in India.

Huawei’s expansion plans in India

Over the years, Huawei has made a strong presence in its home country, China, with budget to flagship products across categories. The company is also expanding its presence across global markets, including Europe, South America, and the Middle East. Now, as Huawei likly coming to India may come as a fresh start for the brand, and for consumers to explore a brand apart from Samsung, Xiaomi, and others.