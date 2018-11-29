Huawei to open 100 experience zones in India

Unveiling its future plans for India, a tier-1 market, Huawei said that it will be making its entry into offline retail channel by opening 100 experience zones by 2019. The Huawei experience zones will feature their smartphones, smartwatch, speakers, and laptops.

Earlier, to push for greater market share in India, Huawei had unveiled its premium Mate series device.

"With the launch of Mate 20 Pro, we are making an entry into the offline retail channel and would set up 100 exclusive experience zones through our retail partners by 2019," Wally Yang, Senior Product Marketing Director, Huawei Consumer Business Group, told IANS.

"We thought when we launch the Mate 20 Pro in India there should be Indianness to it with some localisation. Our aim was to make the Mate 20 Pro as Indian as possible. As part of that, we thought about language localisation and things like the 'panchang' calendar integration," Yang added.

Huawei plans to invest $ 100 million in the Indian market and part of that investment will be used for the brands offline expansion.

Up until few months ago, Huawei only promoted its sub-brand Honor in India to compete in the sub-20k category. However, with the launch of Mate 20 Pro, Huawei is looking to upstage Samsung and take the tag of number one smartphone seller from them in India.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro packs in the latest technology such as reverse wireless charging, in-screen fingerprint reader and a triple camera module. Priced at Rs 69,990, the Mate 20 Pro will be available on Amazon India from December 4 onwards.