Huge discount on Pixel phones as Google opens online store in India: Check deals here

Google has officially launched its online store in India, allowing consumers to buy Pixel smartphones, smartwatches, earbuds, and accessories directly from the company for the first time. Until now, Google devices were sold in the country only through third-party retailers such as Flipkart, Amazon, Croma and Reliance Digital. This marks a significant shift in Google’s retail strategy for one of the world’s largest smartphone markets.

The new Google Store India offers a streamlined and straightforward buying experience for products like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 series, Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Buds Pro 2, and a range of accessories, including watch bands, phone cases and USB-C adapters. More importantly, Indian consumers now have access to exclusive launch deals, exchange offers, and benefits that weren’t previously available through third-party sellers.

Exclusive Launch Prices and EMI Options

To celebrate the launch, Google is offering limited-time pricing on several devices:

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: ₹1,72,999 → ₹1,62,999

Pixel 9 Pro: ₹1,09,999 → ₹99,999

Pixel 9: ₹79,999 → ₹74,999

Pixel 8 Pro: ₹99,999 → ₹62,999

Pixel 8a: ₹49,999 → ₹34,999

Customers can also avail up to 24 months of no-interest EMI, instant cashback on HDFC credit cards, store credits on eligible purchases, and generous exchange bonuses for older devices.

Google is also offering some of the best trade-in offers, knocking off nearly 50% off the price of devices like Pixel 9 if you trade in devices like Pixel 8.

Pixel Price Promise and Enhanced Support

To ensure pricing transparency, Google has introduced the Pixel Price Promise. If customers find a lower price on an authorised partner site or the Google Store itself within the return window, they may be eligible for a partial refund to match the better deal.

Additionally, products purchased through the Google Store India will come with improved after-sales support, including full warranty coverage, 24/7 access to trained customer service specialists, and even same-day servicing in select Indian cities.

Physical Retail Stores on the Horizon

Alongside its online debut, Google is reportedly preparing to open its first physical stores in India, marking its debut outside the US. According to earlier reports by Reuters, the company is finalising locations for its retail outlets, following a model pioneered by Apple, which already operates flagship stores in Mumbai and Delhi.

With this direct-to-consumer push, Google is clearly stepping up its presence in India’s premium smartphone segment and offering a far more integrated and competitive shopping experience than ever before.