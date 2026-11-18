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Satya Nadella on Microsoft’s voluntary buyouts

When asked about the recent voluntary exit plans, a Microsoft executive revealed that the company will continue to offer employees opportunities, but those opportunities may look different from what they do today. He revealed that teams may become smaller or have different structures, employees may work differently as AI becomes more integrated into workflows, responsibilities and job roles may evolve, and collaboration might change.

“This voluntary thing was mostly about letting everybody have more agency to get themselves into places that make sense for their economic opportunity long term. That's, I think, the key thing. I don't want to be stuck in a team that's not transforming, even inside of Microsoft. Let's face it. It's not like I can sit here and say every part of Microsoft has really got the memo,” Nadella said.

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“If you're in a team where you feel stuck professionally, you can vote with your feet. I don't want you to, because quite frankly there are many places you can go inside of Microsoft itself. I wish I could just sit here and say it'll all be the same. I cannot. And this is one of those places where I want to be as transparent about the change,” he added.

Microsoft announced the voluntary exit last month across major nations, including the US, Canada, the UK and India. The offer applies to employees at level 70 and below, and roles up to general managers and vice presidents. Eligible Microsoft employees have until the first week of December to accept the voluntary buyout offer, with their exits scheduled for the end of the year. The severance terms are in line with the company's standard package, which includes at least 60 days of base pay and can go up to 39 weeks, depending on an employee's seniority and tenure.