‘I have no idea’: Indian Meta employee fired two days after relocating to Canada

Meta laid off more than 11,000 of its employees in one fell swoop. This decision impacted many. One such Meta employee from India has shared his plight after getting fired in just two days of joining Meta. The Indian-origin employee has shared his side of the story via a LinkedIn post. He claims to be part of the Wednesday layoff in his LinkedIn post.

Himanshu V had relocated to Canada to join Meta and within two days he was removed from the company. In his post, he said, “I relocated to Canada to join #Meta and 2 days after joining, my journey came to an end as I am impacted by the massive layoff. My heart goes out to everyone facing a difficult situation right now.”

He did not expect to get fired within days of joining and now has no idea about his next step. The ex-Meta employee is looking for his next job in Canada or India. He said, “Honestly, I have no idea! I'm looking forward to whatever comes next. Let me know if you know of any position or hiring for a software engineer (Canada or India).”

According to Himanshu’s LinkedIn post, he has worked with brands like Flipkart, GitHub and Adobe.

Meta undertook its biggest-ever layoff on Wednesday leaving more than 11,000 of its employees out of jobs. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a detailed statement on the layoffs explaining what’s next for the company and even for those who were fired from their position. He promised a severance pay of 16 weeks and six months of support in terms of insurance benefits.

Read Mark Zuckerberg's entire letter here.

Zuckerberg took full responsibility for the debacle and claimed that it was his missteps that led to this layoff. In the past few years, Meta had inflated expectations in terms of growth and that led to a hiring spree. In its most recent filing, the company announced that it expects a weak quarter ending in December. Zuckerberg also warned of losses due to heavy investments in emerging tech in the coming year.

Meta was founded in the year 2004 and in its 18-year-old history, the company has never undertaken layoffs at this scale. Other tech brands in the US are also either implementing a hiring freeze or cutting down the workforce substantially. Subsequent moves from prominent tech brands are also fanning recession fears in the country.

