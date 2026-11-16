‘I have not felt heard’: Nvidia engineer resigns amid CEO Jensen Huang’s exit

MUST READ | Nvidia chip row escalates: Bessent throws Howard Lutnick under the bus over Megaspeed; here's why

Why did Jensen Huang leave Nvidia?

Huang’s resignation followed reports about multiple alleged extramarital relationships, including one involving a subordinate and another involving a businesswoman suspected by US intelligence of having links to Chinese intelligence. These allegations have raised questions about corporate governance and potential national-security concerns.

In an email to employees, Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and said there was no excuse for his actions. Nvidia’s board is investigating the matter. The allegations have not all been independently established, and Huang has not publicly addressed the subsequent reports in detail.

Advertisement

A Bloomberg report also described Huang as appearing “broken and shattered” during the board meeting at which his resignation was discussed.

DON'T MISS | Who is Rene Haas? Arm CEO emerges as potential successor to Nvidia's Jensen Huang

Nvidia employees want the board to bring him back

Despite the controversy, some Nvidia employees have publicly backed their former CEO. According to Wired, an internal suggestion-box post urging the board to consider employee sentiment has attracted more than 1,600 comments, most of them reportedly calling for Huang’s reinstatement.

“If you believe in the mission, bring back THE boss,” one anonymous employee wrote. Another argued that Huang deserved a second chance.

The discussion also reflects employees’ frustration over the lack of clarity surrounding his departure. One employee reportedly sent a company-wide email demanding transparency, while another told Wired that, “Nvidia is Nvidia because of Jensen.”

Advertisement

DO CHECKOUT | Elon Musk warns Nvidia's handshake deals are at risk without Jensen Huang as its CEO amid turmoil

Support for Huang’s return has also gathered momentum beyond Nvidia’s workforce. An online campaign titled “Stand with Jensen” has attracted more than 1,70,000 signatures, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney and Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan among those backing the former Nvidia chief, according to a CNBC report.

Musk publicly backed the campaign on X, writing that, “A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I’m signing it too.” He had earlier said that hiring Huang would be “an honour”.

The reaction has also extended to employees speaking publicly on social media.

Darrell Dai, a robotics engineer at Nvidia, announced on X that he had decided to leave the company following Huang’s departure. "As a robotics engineer at NVIDIA, I have seen Jensen as much more than the company’s CEO," he said.

Dai credited Huang’s early investment in CUDA wrote, "I admire his willingness to invest in a future that was not yet obvious. He committed to CUDA long before the deep learning boom and positioned NVIDIA for AI before it became everyone’s priority. Those decisions helped build the infrastructure that powers today’s AI"

Advertisement

However, Dai said his admiration for Huang did not mean the CEO should be above scrutiny. His concern, he explained, was that employees had to accept the leadership change without receiving an explanation that addressed their concerns.

ALSO READ | Jensen Huang’s departure from Nvidia may cause a ‘minor slowdown’; won’t impact AI investment cycle: IBM’s Arvind Krishna

He wrote, "I have felt that engineers’ perspectives matter here. On this decision, I have not felt heard. That gap has been more painful than I expected."

He also expressed that, "a company’s greatness comes from its leadership, its governance, and the people who turn its ambitions into reality. Employees’ trust and sense of belonging are part of that, too."

Another former employee, Vartika Singh, who said she worked at Nvidia for nearly eight years, shared a more personal account. She recalled how Huang supported her family when her sister was battling brain cancer, and they were facing difficult medical decisions and hospital expenses in California.

Singh quoted him telling her: “I am proud of you. Treasure this time together.” She said his support during that difficult period had left a lasting impression on her.

Shareholder says he will sell his entire Nvidia stake

Advertisement

The criticism has also reached investors. Sean Byrd, who posts on X as The Financial Frontier, responded to Dai’s post by saying he had decided to sell his entire Nvidia holding after being dissatisfied with the board’s communication.

Claiming to have been a shareholder for 10 years, Byrd said he had not been heard and criticised the board for failing to provide satisfactory answers or a transparent investigation.

“I would rather allocate my capital elsewhere,” he wrote. He also questioned the board’s ability to choose Huang’s successor, arguing that the decision should involve the founder.

Comparing the situation with Steve Jobs’ departure from Apple, Byrd said Jobs returned and personally mentored and recommended Tim Cook as his successor. He argued that Nvidia’s situation would be different if Huang were forced out and the board selected his replacement without his involvement.

These are individual employee and shareholder views, not evidence of a company-wide walkout or investor sell-off. But they show that Huang’s departure has become more than a leadership change, sparking a wider debate about transparency, corporate governance, and the future of Nvidia without its long-time chief at the helm.