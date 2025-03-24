'I love Tesla': Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey backs Elon Musk company amidst surging vandalism and political challenges

In a rare public exchange, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey expressed admiration for Tesla, sparking a friendly interaction with Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter and rebranded it as X in 2022. The moment of camaraderie came through a simple post where Dorsey quoted a Tesla post stating, “Make things people love,” and added his own response: “i love tesla.”

Elon Musk, now the CEO of Tesla and owner of X, replied with three heart emojis, showcasing a rare moment of goodwill between the two influential tech moguls. Their interaction has caught attention not just for its timing but also for the broader context of what’s happening around Tesla.

The friendly exchange came at a time when Tesla is facing a coordinated wave of vandalism across the United States. Since Musk assumed a cabinet role under the Trump administration as head of the controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the attacks have intensified. Tesla’s infrastructure, including showrooms, charging stations, vehicle lots, and even privately owned cars, have been targeted in incidents involving Molotov cocktails, arson, and gunfire.

Tesla has been grappling with these attacks as its stock continues to fluctuate amidst growing political and operational challenges. According to Musk, the violence against Tesla is “organised and paid for” by “left-wing organisations,” though he has yet to provide concrete evidence for these claims.

The recent show of support by Dorsey is particularly notable given his earlier criticisms of Musk’s leadership. Following the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, Dorsey had stated that Musk “should have walked away” from the deal, describing Musk’s tenure as CEO as something that “all went south.”

However, in a recent conversation with the Founders Fund, Dorsey revised his stance, praising Musk’s commitment to free speech on X and criticising Twitter’s former ad-dependent business model as “sinful.” He went further to describe Twitter’s old board of directors as “always a problem,” applauding the move to take the company private as “the greatest act.”