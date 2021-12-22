I-T Department conducting raids on Chinese mobile firms like Oppo, Xiaomi, others

The Income Tax (I-T) Department is currently conducting raids across several premises linked to Chinese mobile companies in India like Oppo, Xiaomi, among others.

According to sources, I-T officials initiated searches on the firms on Wednesday morning when they came across several alleged "violations by them”.

The sources added that searches are underway at several manufacturing units, godowns, and corporate offices of Chinese mobile phone companies like Xiaomi and Oppo. Raids have been conducted in properties related to Oppo in Tamil Nadu, including its office in Perungudi and a manufacturing unit for cellphone parts in Kancheepuram.

This is not the first time that Chinese firms and their premises’ are being raided this year. Earlier in August, Chinese telecom equipment manufacturer ZTE’s office in Gurugram was also raided and its India chief was also questioned by the I-T department. According to sources, several tax violations were found by the officials during the probe.

Several other Chinese firms that are involved in mobile phones, loan applications, and transport business have also been raided by central investigative agencies in the recent past.

"As an invested partner in India, we highly respect and abide by the law of the land. We will continue to fully cooperate with authorities concerned as per procedure," Oppo told Business Today.

BusinessToday.In has also sought comments from Xiaomi on the raids. The story will be updated once they respond.

