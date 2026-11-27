Trump says Jensen Huang is not a security threat

"I think he's absolutely fine," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thursday. Asked he could be certain when the Justice Department would not confirm that it had conducted a thorough investigation into Huang, Trump said his belief was based on "information I have, which is a lot of information".

Huang, a key figure in the development of artificial intelligence, resigned earlier this month after revelations that he had an affair with a business executive who reportedly has ties to Chinese intelligence. Her company may also have helped China obtain advanced chips in violation of US export controls.

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Reports identified the executive as Alice Huang, who is not related to Jensen Huang, and said she had served as chief executive of Megaspeed, a Singapore-based Nvidia customer. China has denied the spying allegations. The US Commerce Department said on Monday that it was preparing to blacklist Megaspeed.

Nvidia shares rebound after Huang's return

Huang's sudden resignation sent Nvidia's share price lower. The company's board initially rejected calls for his return, including an offer from Huang to resume his role, but later reversed its decision and reinstated him.

The announcement sent Nvidia's shares up 31 per cent and added almost $1 trillion to its market value, ending a run of losses in the US stock market. The gains also supported other technology shares and financial markets in Asia, while European markets remained flat. Despite the rebound, Nvidia's share price remained lower over the month amid investor concerns about the wider AI industry and its future development.

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Harvey Jones, chairman of Nvidia's board, said reinstating Huang, who originally resigned on 12 November, was in the "best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers". The board said it had received input from senior levels of the US government and was confident that Huang's return posed no national security risk.

Trump details intervention in Nvidia decision

Trump said he and other administration officials had worked behind the scenes to press for Huang's reinstatement, an unusual government intervention in a leading company's decision-making.

"I just thought, I saw that what was happening with the company, what was happening with the stock, and I think it's a great thing that he's going back," Trump said on Thursday.

"So I really... think I did a great thing for our country and even for the world," he said of the effort to support Huang.

In an interview with CNBC on Monday, Trump said he had spoken to Nvidia's board and convinced its members to bring Huang back. "They did ask for assurance on the national security threat," Trump said. "And we gave them assurances at least with everything we know. And we know a lot."

"People say, is it a threat to have him? No, it's a threat to lose him," Trump added. Asked whether the fall in Nvidia's share price after Huang's resignation had influenced his decision to intervene, Trump said: "Probably so."

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Asked on Thursday whether he had spoken to Huang since the announcement of his reinstatement, Trump initially said he had not. He later said: "When I did speak to him, he is so happy to be going back. He calls it his second term." Trump also described Huang's wife as "phenomenal".

Lawmakers question Huang's reinstatement

US lawmakers from both parties have criticised Huang's reinstatement and raised concerns about national security and Nvidia's compliance with export controls. Hakeem Jeffries called the decision "indefensible, irresponsible and incomprehensible", while Senators Elizabeth Warren and Tom Cotton also questioned the move.

Huang is scheduled to attend a closed-door interview with three House committees on 1 December. He has also been asked to testify before the Senate Banking Committee two days later about his relationship with Alice Huang and related national security concerns.

Trump's investments in Nvidia face scrutiny

Trump has accumulated significant investments in Nvidia since returning to the White House last year. Recent financial disclosures showed that he bought $265,000 worth of Nvidia shares and sold up to $15,000 worth in September, the BBC reported. He had bought Nvidia shares worth between $23 million and $86 million, or between £18 million and £66 million, through 85 purchases across several investment accounts. The value of those holdings would have been affected by Nvidia's share-price fall following Huang's departure.

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Trump has also sold some of his Nvidia stake since returning to the presidency. According to his government disclosures, 19 sales generated between $3.5 million and $10.2 million. The BBC said it had contacted the White House.

Trump and the White House have repeatedly rejected claims that he has profited from the presidency. Trump has said "everybody" was making money from rising share prices and that he does not make decisions related to his investment accounts. The White House has said his businesses are held in a trust managed by his sons.

Huang returns to the company he co-founded

Huang, 63, co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and transformed it from a maker of chips for video and computer games into a semiconductor company whose chips are used in AI systems. Nvidia is now among the world's most valuable companies, while Huang has been described as the "Taylor Swift of tech".

Some investors believed his departure threatened Nvidia's future and the wider AI industry because of the company's role, under Huang, in financing other technology businesses. His return restored some of Nvidia's lost market value, but concerns about national security, export controls and the Trump administration's intervention remain set to be examined by Congress.