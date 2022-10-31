‘I will give it up, I never asked for it’:  How Twitter reacted to potential $20 fee for a verified blue tick

The Twitter we know is changing and it will happen at a fast pace. With Elon Musk at the helm of the world’s biggest microblogging site, Twitter might soon start charging users for a verified blue tick. A new report has suggested that Musk will be pairing the blue tick with the Twitter Blue premium subscription and that will come at a cost of around $20.



The Verge has spotted internal documents hinting that Twitter is already working on rolling out this new Twitter Blue. Musk has reportedly asked his employees to roll out this new verification revamp by November 7. Musk has even tweeted saying that a revamp is coming soon. Musk is also planning to give existing verified badge holders on Twitter a period of 90 days to pay up for premium subscriptions or just lose the verified badge. This has prompted a wide response from Twitteratti.



Here are the reactions to a potential $20 fee for Twitter Blue and Blue Tick verification:





Blue Tick folks now be like “I will give it up, I never asked for it, yeh koi certificate nahi hai.” 😂 — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) October 31, 2022

I'd like to pretend my blue tick doesn't mean anything to me but of course it is absolutely everything and I will talk about losing it in therapy — anna spargo-ryan (@annaspargoryan) October 31, 2022

$20 for Bluetick is good move. It is going to be fun, seeing people paying 2000 per month for Blue tick 😀😀



This elite network of blue tick must be broken. — Sumit Kashyap (@sumitkashyapjha) October 31, 2022

I’ve got your Blue Tick right here pic.twitter.com/hlCOzOumwe — cosmic jester (@cosmicjester) October 31, 2022

If you pay 20 to be verified on twitter I am mocking you more than super followers. https://t.co/ChOGTKtzhN — Leif Millelnuie, Saint Patron des Mauvais Plans (@Leif_millelnuie) October 31, 2022

Musk has, in the past, hinted at implementing multiple changes to Twitter. He has already confirmed a few of these changes including a new moderation committee, revamp of the verification process, and a renewed push towards “free-speech”.In a letter to advertisers, Musk explained his vision for the microblogging platform. He claimed that he acquired the platform for humanity and to make it a common digital town square.