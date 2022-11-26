scorecardresearch
‘I will make an alternative phone’: Elon Musk to make smartphones if Apple, Google do this

‘I will make an alternative phone’: Elon Musk to make smartphones if Apple, Google do this

Musk fashions himself as a 'free-speech' absolutist and the discussion began when some users on Twitter claimed that Apple and Google operating systems could be 'biased' and 'snooping'.

Elon Musk has revealed that he is willing to even enter the smartphone market if Apple and Google decided to boot Twitter from their respective app stores. In a recent Twitter thread, discussing the implications of Apple and Google removing Twitter from the App Store or Play Store, Musk said that he will make an alternative phone. 

In his tweet, he said, “I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone.”

Musk fashions himself as a “free-speech” absolutist and the discussion began when some users on Twitter claimed that Apple and Google operating systems could be “biased” and “snooping”. 


 

Published on: Nov 26, 2022, 9:59 AM IST
Posted by: Danny Cyril Dcruze, Nov 26, 2022, 9:56 AM IST

