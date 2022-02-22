I&B Ministry blocks apps, website, social media accounts of Punjab Politics TV

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, also known as I&B Ministry, has ordered blocking apps, website and social media accounts of foreign-based Punjab Politics TV for having close links with Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). SFJ has been declared as unlawful under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).



“Relying on intelligence inputs that the channel was attempting to use online media to disturb public order during the ongoing State Assembly Elections, the Ministry used emergency powers under the IT Rules on 18th February to block the digital media resources of Punjab Politics TV,” the Ministry’s official communiqué dated February 22 read.



The ministry also stated that the contents of these blocked online resources were aimed at inciting communal harmony and separatism and were found to be “detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State and public order.” It also said that the launch of these apps and social media accounts was timed during the assembly elections to garner traction.



This, however, is not the first government crackdown on fake news in the country. In January, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B Ministry) had issued directions to block 35 YouTube channels and 2 websites involved in spreading anti-India fake news over social media in a coordinated manner.



The YouTube accounts that got blocked had a total subscriber base of more than 1,20,00,000 and their videos had over 130 crore views. The two websites blocked by the government are whiteproductions.com.pk and dnowmedia.com.



The Ministry had also ordered to block 2 Instagram accounts, 2 Twitter accounts and one Facebook account for being involved in spreading coordinated anti-India disinformation.



