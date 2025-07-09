IBM launches new chips and servers to boost AI deployment and data centre efficiency

IBM has introduced its latest Power11 chips and servers, promising enhanced power efficiency and stronger AI capabilities aimed at business users across finance, healthcare, and manufacturing.

The Power11 launch marks the first major update to IBM’s “Power” chip series since 2020. With this upgrade, the Armonk-headquartered company is targeting enterprises looking to streamline artificial intelligence deployment while improving system reliability and security.

Advertisement

According to IBM, the Power11-based systems will be available from 25 July and are built to eliminate planned downtime for software updates. They are also engineered to offer high resilience, with unplanned downtime averaging just over 30 seconds annually. In addition, the systems are capable of detecting and initiating a response to ransomware attacks within one minute.

Unlike Nvidia’s GPU-based infrastructure, which is widely used for training large-scale AI models, IBM’s focus with Power11 is on inference, the application of trained AI models to accelerate day-to-day business operations. The company is positioning Power11 as a practical and dependable alternative for enterprises that need to run AI workloads without overhauling their infrastructure.

IBM also plans to integrate Power11 with its Spyre AI chip, introduced last year, in the fourth quarter of 2025. This move is expected to further enhance the AI inference capabilities of IBM’s server systems.

Advertisement

Tom McPherson, general manager of Power systems at IBM, said the Armonk, New York-based company used that tight coupling to focus on reliability and security.

“We can integrate AI capabilities seamlessly into this for inference acceleration and help their business process improvements,” McPherson said in an interview last week, referring to work with early customers. “It’s not going to have all the horsepower for training or anything, but it’s going to have really good inferencing capabilities that are simple to integrate.”