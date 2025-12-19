IBM pledges to train 5 Million Indian youth in future technologies by 2030

IBM has announced a major new commitment to provide five million people across India with essential digital skills by the end of the decade. The initiative focuses on high-growth areas, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and quantum computing, aiming to prepare the nation's workforce for a rapidly shifting economic landscape.

Advertisement

The programme will be delivered through IBM SkillsBuild, a free education platform that provides learners and educators with access to more than 1,000 courses. This latest move is a significant part of the company's wider global ambition to skill 30 million people worldwide by 2030.

The commitment aims to democratise access to advanced technology, moving beyond basic digital literacy to provide deep fluency in frontier tech. By focusing on AI, quantum, and cybersecurity, the initiative seeks to ensure that students and adult learners are equipped for the jobs of tomorrow.

“India possesses the talent and ambition to lead the world in AI & Quantum. Fluency in frontier technologies will define economic competitiveness, scientific progress and societal transformation,” said Arvind Krishna, IBM Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our commitment to skill five million people is an investment in that future. By democratising access to advanced skills, we are enabling the youth and students to build, innovate and accelerate India’s growth.”

Advertisement

To achieve this scale, IBM plans to expand its presence across various levels of the Indian education system, including schools, universities, and vocational training centres. A key part of this strategy involves working alongside the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

This collaboration will involve integrating specialised curricula into existing courses, hosting hackathons, and offering internships. By working directly with these institutions, the programme aims to provide hands-on learning pathways that bridge the gap between classroom theory and industry requirements.

A significant portion of the initiative is dedicated to "training the trainers." IBM is co-developing AI curricula specifically for senior secondary students and is also focused on faculty enablement programmes. These efforts are designed to ensure that teachers have the confidence and knowledge to deliver complex technical education at scale.