iHydrate: Apple is now selling water bottles because it can

After a cleaning/polishing cloth, Apple has decided that it is going to now sell water bottles. No, it’s not called iHydrate, though it should be. Available on the website, and at retail stores, Apple has two smart water bottles people can buy.

These bottles are not made by Apple, they are from a company called HidrateSpark. And these bottles are also not available in India, yet. There are two bottles on offer - the HidrateSpark Pro and the HidrateSpark Pro STEEL. The former is priced at $59.95 (Rs 4,591.63 approx) and the latter is for $79.95 (Rs 6,123.45 approx).

The HidrateSpark water bottles allow users to track their water intake and it syncs the data to the Apple Health app.

The HidrateSpark Pro STEEL is available in two colours - silver and black. It is a vaccum-insulated bottle that holds 32 ounces of fluid and comes with two kinds of lids. One of the lids allows you to chug from the bottle, the other accommodates a straw. There is also an LED puck at the bottom of the HidrateSpark Pro STEEL that tracks water consumption and transmits the data via Bluetooth to the Apple Health app.

The bottle can keep liquids cool for 24 hours and both the bottle and the lid are BPA-free and dishwasher safe. The LED puck, however, can't be washed and needs to be cleaned with a damp cloth.

The HidrateSpark Pro is available in green and black and is made of shatter-proof and odour-proof Tritan plastic. It also comes with the same LED puck the HidrateSpark Pro STEEL has and two kinds of lids.

Apple has some older HidrateSpark bottles available on the site too, like the HidrateSpark STEEL and the HidrateSpark 3. The HidrateSpark STEEL is priced at $70 (Rs 5,361.37 approx) and the HidrateSpark 3 is priced at $60 (Rs 4,595.46 approx).

If you think paying Rs 4,000 and more for a water bottle is too much, please remember that there are people buying Apple’s polishing cloth for Rs 1,900.

