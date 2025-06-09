IIHM launches NamAIste, a Generative AI engine for hospitality sector

The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) has launched NamAIste – IIHM HospitalityGPT, billed as the world’s first generative AI-powered knowledge engine tailored exclusively for the hospitality industry. Developed in collaboration with Kolkata-based Entiovi Technologies, NamAIste is being hailed as a breakthrough in hospitality education and decision-making.

Unlike generic AI models, NamAIste runs on a hospitality-specific large language model (LLM) trained on curated data from over 60 countries, enabling real-time insights into best practices, operational trends, and service innovations. The platform is not a public chatbot but a specialised knowledge engine aimed at students, educators, and industry professionals.

“With NamAIste, IIHM becomes a true pioneer in AI adoption for hospitality training and management,” said Dr Suborno Bose, Chairman of IIHM. “There is a new dawn in the world of hospitality. The global unison of technology and human touch will help the industry and most importantly, countless hospitality students globally, who will befriend AI for an everlasting human friendship with hospitality stakeholders, especially travellers and guests.”

Dr Bose further positioned the launch as a global milestone for India, stating, “NamAIste is made in India, made by Indians, made for the world. This is India’s gift to the hospitality industry. If the US can have Google, and China can have DeepSeek, India can and now has NamAIste.”

Sanjoy Chatterjee, Director of Entiovi Technologies, underscored the unique approach to sourcing knowledge. “The whole platform is built on open-source technology. The uniqueness is creating the knowledge base from 60 countries. Imagine a student in Bengal writing a question about Japanese culinary history and the answer coming from Japanese documents in Bengali.”

Unlike open-web chatbots, NamAIste pulls from institutionally verified hospitality data, including hotel SOPs, culinary insights from chefs, and documentation from hospitality bodies. It’s a closed system, currently being rolled out selectively within the education ecosystem and among stakeholders.