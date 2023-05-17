'I’ll say what I want': Elon Musk on not caring about losing money due to inflammatory tweets

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and Twitter, expressed his indifference towards the potential negative impact of his controversial tweets on Tesla buyers and Twitter advertisers in an interview with CNBC's David Faber on Tuesday. Musk stated, "I'll say what I want, and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it."

Over the years, Musk has garnered attention for his provocative tweets, which have included conspiracy theories and comments that critics have labelled as discriminatory. Recently, Musk faced renewed criticism for a tweet in which he drew a comparison between liberal billionaire and Democratic donor George Soros and the fictional character Magneto from the X-Men series. Soros, who is Jewish and a Holocaust survivor, is a frequent target of right-wing pundits and politicians and has been subjected to anti-Semitic attacks.

Critics argued that Musk's tweets about Soros align with a broader pattern of attacks on the investor. Israel's Foreign Ministry also raised concerns about the anti-Semitic overtones of Musk's tweets.

In response to the criticism, Musk denied being anti-Semitic and claimed to be "pro-Semite." However, his previous tweets, including the sharing and subsequent deletion of memes featuring Adolf Hitler, have raised further questions about his intentions and the impact of his online behaviour.

During the interview, Faber questioned Musk about his decision to tweet a link to a person who suggested that a recent mass shooting at a Texas mall might be part of a "bad psyop" or psychological operation. The shooter, who was killed by the police, had displayed white supremacist symbols and tattoos, such as a swastika.

Musk dismissed the attribution of the shooting to white supremacy, stating that he believed it was "bull****." He argued that there was no evidence to support the shooter's affiliation with white supremacy and cautioned against making unfounded claims about such incidents.

Since Musk took over Twitter last fall, the platform has experienced a significant decline in advertising revenue as brands and companies assessed the platform's changes and expressed concerns about its outspoken owner. In an effort to address this issue, Musk recently appointed Linda Yaccarino, the former NBCUniversal advertising chief, as Twitter's CEO. This move is widely seen as an attempt to revitalise Twitter's advertising business, and Yaccarino officially assumed her role on Sunday.

