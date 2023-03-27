'I'm a big fan of Satya': ChatGPT-maker Sam Altman talks about Microsoft-OpenAI partnership

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is working closely with Microsoft and by extension the CEO of the software giant Satya Nadella. During a recent interaction with Lex Fridman, Sam Altman delved into details about Microsoft's role in the partnership between the companies and he also talked about what he thinks of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

ChatGPT-maker and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman spoke highly of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and the partnership between the two companies. Altman praised Nadella for being both a great leader and manager, describing him as both “visionary” and “super effective.” He also noted Nadella’s compassion and patience with his employees.

Altman said, "I think most CEOs are either great leaders or great managers. And from what I have observed with Satya, he is both. He is a supervisionary who really gets people excited and makes long duration and correct calls. Also, he is a super effective hands-on executive and manager too."

Altman went on to say that he is a “big Satya fan” and that the partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI has been “amazing.” He mentioned that Nadella, along with Kevin Scott from Microsoft, have been “super aligned” with OpenAI and have gone “way above and beyond the call of duty” to make the partnership work.

Despite the challenges of working with a “big and complex company,” Altman said that the two companies have continued to ramp up their investment in each other.

Microsoft Investment in OpenAI

Microsoft has invested $10 billion in OpenAI and the company will increase its investments in the development and deployment of specialized supercomputing systems. This will help accelerate OpenAI’s independent AI research. Another Microsoft product, Azure will power all OpenAI workloads across research, products, and API services.

The intricate partnership between OpenAI and Microsoft has also raised concerns for prominent personalities, including Elon Musk who has been very vocal about the partnership between OpenAI and Microsoft. Musk has openly claimed that Microsoft has exclusive access to OpenAI's complete codebase. He also highlighted that OpenAI used to be a non-profit company but now it has turned into a for-profit company.

