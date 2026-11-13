'I'm a piece of sh**': What transpired on Jensen Huang's last day as Nvidia CEO

Jensen Huang’s energy fades during final hours

Huang’s usual take-charge demeanour had disappeared by the end, according to a person familiar with the situation cited by Bloomberg. He had begun using phrases such as “whatever” and “I don’t care”.

During the decades he spent building Nvidia into a multitrillion-dollar artificial intelligence chip company, Huang was known for his attention to the smallest details, from chip architecture to the compensation packages of the company’s most junior employees. In the eyes of those in the room, however, he had given up.

People who had spoken to Huang in recent days said he had taken a penitent turn and castigated himself as a “piece of sh--”. Huang could not be reached for comment.

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Donald Trump urged Huang to fight for Nvidia job

Trump called Huang on Tuesday and urged him to fight to retain his position at Nvidia, The New York Times reported on Thursday, citing two people briefed on the conversation. The president had also publicly defended Huang earlier in the week, describing him as an honourable person and saying he believed the executive had no knowledge of a Chinese businesswoman’s alleged links to Chinese intelligence.

Uncertainty over Huang’s future had grown following revelations about his personal relationships, including an alleged affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International. US intelligence officials reportedly suspected her of passing information to Beijing, although the allegations have not been publicly established. China rejected the espionage claims.

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Nvidia’s board launched an independent investigation into whether Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. The company said it had no reason to believe its trade secrets or national security had been compromised. The allegations also drew scrutiny from federal authorities.

The controversy intensified on Wednesday after The New York Times reported that Huang had also been involved in an intimate relationship with Kimberly Powell, an Nvidia executive who reported to him. In a message to employees, Huang acknowledged that he had been unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family, colleagues and shareholders.

Huang’s relationship with Trump comes under scrutiny

Huang had become one of the most influential business executives in Trump’s orbit. He repeatedly supported the administration’s artificial intelligence agenda and made several visits to Washington as Nvidia sought greater access to the Chinese market.

He accompanied Trump on Air Force One during the president’s visit to China in May and attended a White House state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping in September. Trump had previously praised Huang and awarded him the National Medal of Science earlier this year.

The relationship between Trump and Huang came under scrutiny after reports emerged about the Nvidia chief’s association with Alice Huang. Despite Trump’s reported intervention, Huang stepped down on Thursday.

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A rapid fall for the face of the AI boom

Huang’s departure marked a rapid fall for a billionaire and technology leader who, two weeks earlier, had been the global face of artificial intelligence. His directness and vigour had helped him charm Trump, shape global technology policy and draw admiring crowds during international tours likened to papal visits.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led its transformation from a graphics-chip maker into a dominant supplier of processors used in artificial intelligence systems. The company and its chips have become central to the global AI boom and the technological competition between the US and China.

In an email to employees after Huang’s ouster, Jones wrote: “Jensen’s contributions to Nvidia are profound. Nvidia is one of the most consequential technology companies in the world.”

Huang’s resignation leaves Kress in interim charge while Nvidia’s board considers internal and external candidates for a permanent leader, bringing an end to the tenure of the executive who built the company into a multitrillion-dollar AI chipmaker.