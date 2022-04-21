Imran Khan hosts record-breaking Twitter Space with 160K people listening in

Imran Khan, Pakistan’s former Prime Minister and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI), went live on Twitter Spaces on Wednesday evening and created a new record.

Khan’s Twitter Spaces event held ahead of his party 'Jalsa' in Lahore, saw more than 160K people joining in.

Khan also went live on other social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube as well, but it appears that he drew the most audience on Twitter.

PTI’s social media team members Dr Arslan Khan and Jibran Ilyas were also a part of the session and Ilyas later tweeted: “Thank you all for attending the historic #ImranKhanLIVE Twitter Space. Thanks to @TwitterSpaces for increasing limits, we were able to get to 164K+. The previous record was around 57K, we beat that by 100,000+. Loved the heartfelt questions & responses!”

Thank you all for attending the historic #ImranKhanLIVE Twitter Space. Thanks to @TwitterSpaces for increasing limits, we were able to get to 164K+. The previous record was around 57K, we beat that by 100,000+. Loved the heartfelt questions & responses!#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/uzZVQ8Aeva — Jibran Ilyas (@agentjay2009) April 20, 2022

According to LetsOTT Global, Khan’s Twitter Space created a new record in Twitter's history -- of people attending -- and beat the previous of more than 44K people who attended K-POP star BamBam’s lyrical space.

The third biggest Twitter Spaces record is currently held by the Salvador Bill Analysis -- the crypto law which saw El Salvador making Bitcoin a legal tender in the country -- that saw more than 27K people in attendance. The fourth spot is held by the music launch of the film Jagame Thandhiram which saw more than 18K people joining.

Khan’s Twitter Spaces amassing more than 160K listeners was also flagged by social media analyst Matt Navarra who asked if it was a new Twitter Spaces record - and it appears that it is.

The PTI is set to organise a public rally in Lahore on April 21 in Minar-i-Pakistan and the Twitter Spaces was held to lead up to it.

