India AI Impact Summit 2026: From Jensen Huang to Sam Altman, here’s who’s attending the mega AI meet in New Delhi

The AI Impact Summit 2026, one of the world’s most closely watched artificial intelligence gatherings this year, is set to kick off in New Delhi from February 16 to February 20, bringing global technology leaders, policymakers and industry executives under one roof for high-stakes discussions on AI innovation, regulation and real-world adoption.
The summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam, positioning India firmly at the centre of the global AI conversation at a time when countries and companies are racing to scale compute infrastructure, deploy AI at the enterprise level and shape governance frameworks.
Global tech heavyweights at AI Impact Summit 2026
Some of the biggest names in global technology and artificial intelligence are expected to attend the summit, including:
These leaders are expected to headline key sessions focused on AI governance, frontier model development, infrastructure build-out, safety and the accelerating adoption of AI across industries.
Indian tech leaders in focus
Alongside global executives, several prominent Indian technology leaders will also participate, underscoring India’s growing influence in the global AI ecosystem:
India in the global AI spotlight
The presence of top global AI leaders puts India firmly in the global spotlight, highlighting its role not just as a major AI adopter, but also as an emerging hub for AI policy, talent and enterprise-scale deployment.
With debates expected around regulation, compute access, open versus closed models, and AI’s impact on jobs and productivity, the AI Impact Summit 2026 is likely to set the tone for how governments and companies approach artificial intelligence in the years ahead.
