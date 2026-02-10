Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
India AI Impact Summit 2026: From Jensen Huang to Sam Altman, here’s who’s attending the mega AI meet in New Delhi

India AI Impact Summit 2026: From Jensen Huang to Sam Altman, here’s who’s attending the mega AI meet in New Delhi

India takes centre stage in the global AI race as it will be welcoming some of the biggest names in tech like Jensen Huang, Sundar Pichai, Dario Amodei, Sam Altman, and more.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Feb 10, 2026 3:11 PM IST
India AI Impact Summit 2026: From Jensen Huang to Sam Altman, here’s who’s attending the mega AI meet in New DelhiSundar Pichai, Bill Gates, mukesh ambani, sam altman,

The AI Impact Summit 2026, one of the world’s most closely watched artificial intelligence gatherings this year, is set to kick off in New Delhi from February 16 to February 20, bringing global technology leaders, policymakers and industry executives under one roof for high-stakes discussions on AI innovation, regulation and real-world adoption.

Advertisement

The summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam, positioning India firmly at the centre of the global AI conversation at a time when countries and companies are racing to scale compute infrastructure, deploy AI at the enterprise level and shape governance frameworks.

Global tech heavyweights at AI Impact Summit 2026

Some of the biggest names in global technology and artificial intelligence are expected to attend the summit, including:

  • Jensen Huang, Founder & CEO, NVIDIA
  • Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet
  • Demis Hassabis, Co-founder & CEO, Google DeepMind
  • Alexandr Wang, Chief AI Officer, Meta
  • Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI
  • Dario Amodei, CEO, Anthropic
  • Bill Gates, Chair, Gates Foundation
  • Yann LeCun, Professor of Computer Science, NYU & Executive Chairman, AMI Labs
  • Matthew Prince, CEO, Cloudflare
  • Brad Smith, President & Vice Chair, Microsoft
  • Arthur Mensch, Co-founder & CEO, Mistral AI

These leaders are expected to headline key sessions focused on AI governance, frontier model development, infrastructure build-out, safety and the accelerating adoption of AI across industries.

Advertisement

Indian tech leaders in focus

Alongside global executives, several prominent Indian technology leaders will also participate, underscoring India’s growing influence in the global AI ecosystem:

  • Vishal Sikka, Founder & CEO, Vianai Systems
  • Manish Gupta, Senior Director, Google DeepMind
  • Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant
  • Harshil Mathur, CEO & Co-founder, Razorpay
  • Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder & Chairman, Infosys
  • C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech
  • Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson & CEO, Salesforce India

India in the global AI spotlight

The presence of top global AI leaders puts India firmly in the global spotlight, highlighting its role not just as a major AI adopter, but also as an emerging hub for AI policy, talent and enterprise-scale deployment.

With debates expected around regulation, compute access, open versus closed models, and AI’s impact on jobs and productivity, the AI Impact Summit 2026 is likely to set the tone for how governments and companies approach artificial intelligence in the years ahead.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Feb 10, 2026 3:11 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today