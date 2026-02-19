India AI Impact Summit 2026: Google CEO Sundar Pichai says AI is the biggest 'platform shift of our lifetime', calls for collective action 

India AI Impact Summit 2026: In the keynote address at Bharat Mandapam today, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai acknowledged artificial intelligence (AI) as one of the significant technological transitions in history. However, Pichai urged for a unified global approach to ensure the benefits of AI around the globe.

“It is the biggest platform shift of our lifetimes. We are on the cusp of hyper progress and new discoveries that can help emerging economies leapfrog legacy gaps,” said Pichai. He added, “To build AI that is truly helpful for everyone, we must pursue it boldly, approach it responsibly, and work through this defining moment together.”

Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a hall of global leaders, Pichai highlighted Google’s massive infrastructure expansion in the county and talked about his personal look at India’s transformation, recalling his time as a student.

However, the primary highlight of the keynote was an appeal to governments and tech companies for a collective frame, with trust as the "bedrock". Pichai said, “But no matter how bold we are or how responsible, we won't realise AI's full benefits unless we work together. Governments have a wider role that includes its regulators, setting important rules of the road and addressing key risks. And importantly, also as innovators, bringing AI to public services that improve lives, and accelerating adoption of these technologies for people in businesses.”

He also urged the global leaders to move from discussion to execution. "We have the opportunity to improve lives in a once in a generation scale. I know we have the capability to do this, and looking at the leaders here today, I believe we also have the will. Now, we must do the work together,” he said.

Accessibility is key to prevent “AI divide”

Sundar Pichai also discussed the "America-India Connect" initiative, which, he said, is designed to ensure that the "digital divide" does not evolve into a more permanent "AI divide".

“Technology brings incredible benefits, but we must ensure everyone has access to them. We cannot allow the digital divide to become an AI divide. That means investing in computer infrastructure and connectivity... As part of our America, India, Connect Initiative announced yesterday,” he said.

Major workforce shift with AI

The tech executive also addressed concerns about job displacement. He acknowledged the rise of professional creators over the last two decades as a sign of AI's potential to create entirely new industries.

"Responsibility also means navigating profound economic shifts. AI will undeniably reshape the workforce, automate some rules, evolve others, and create entirely new careers.” He added, “Twenty years ago, the concept of a professional YouTube creator didn't exist. Today, there are millions around the world.”