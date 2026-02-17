India AI Impact Summit 2026: India to reach full-stack sovereignty in 3-5 yrs, says MeitY’s Abhishek Singh

India AI Impact Summit 2026: As India takes centre stage at global AI development, the need for sovereign AI infrastructure is intensifying, with policymakers and industry leaders emphasising on control across every layer of the AI stack. Speaking at the India AI impact Summit 2026, MeitY’s Abhishek Singh highlighted that the country is just 3 to 5 years away from gaining “complete sovereignty".

At the session titled, 'Scaling Impact from India's Sovereign AI and Data', Singh said, “I believe that with the right investments, policy support, partnerships with local companies, over the next 3 to 5 years, we will be able to have complete sovereign control as a complete play at all the layers of sore in the AI stack.”

Talking about India’s progress in AI, Singh further added, “We need to kind of pivot sovereign AI in such a way wherein it should mean having control, having sovereign control over the way AI should be architected.”

AI system that solves our problems

Singh also delved into how AI systems should be built that solves real-world problems that are outside the digital ecosystem. It is crucial for India to develop an India-centric model that helps improve productivity, efficiency, and increase income.

Singh said, “If we can use AI to solve fundamental problems in the sectors like healthcare, education, agriculture, we can empower people. If we can ensure that healthcare reaches every individual at the last mile, that will be sovereignty.”

India AI Impact Summit 2026's Day 2 will see several sessions centred around India’s sovereign AI.