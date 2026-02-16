India AI Impact Summit 2026: Yotta, Nvidia to announce major AI GPU expansion in India, says CEO Sunil Gupta

India AI Impact Summit 2026 | Yotta Data Services and US chipmaker Nvidia will soon announce a significant expansion of artificial intelligence computing capacity in the country, as demand for AI infrastructure accelerates, Yotta Chief Executive Sunil Gupta said on 16 February.

“In the next couple of days, you will hear a big announcement from us and also from Nvidia on how we are scaling our GPU capacity multifold,” Gupta said during a panel session at the India AI Impact Summit industry.

Graphics processing units (GPUs), largely supplied by Nvidia, are critical for training and running advanced AI models. India has been racing to secure such chips as it seeks to build domestic AI capabilities.

Gupta said Yotta has already deployed nearly 10,000 GPUs over the past two years and is expanding further to ensure the country does not face shortages as AI adoption grows.

“We want to make sure that when India’s use cases start getting into production, India is never short of GPU supply,” he said. “The compute layer will always be available.”

The planned expansion comes as India aims to position itself as both a major consumer and global hub for AI services, backed by government initiatives and rising private investment in data centres.

Gupta said India’s technology adoption typically accelerates once costs fall and services mature, pointing to mobile connectivity and digital payments as examples.

“Once the tipping point comes, when users get the best output at the lowest price, adoption happens at massive scale,” he said, adding that AI could trigger transformative effects across sectors similar to those seen with digital payments.

He also warned that widespread AI usage by India’s large population would sharply increase demand for data processing and electricity, requiring significant expansion of data centre capacity.

Gupta said government support and industry investment are helping accelerate infrastructure build-out, and predicted that within two years compute availability would no longer be a major constraint in India.

“The aspiration is not just to serve Indian citizens but to attract global AI demand into India,” he said.