India dominates global mobile data usage at a staggering 36 GB per month

The latest Ericsson Mobility Report has placed India at the top of global mobile data consumption, revealing that the average active smartphone user now consumes a staggering 36 GB of data each month. This figure is not only the highest worldwide but also signals a profound and accelerating shift in how the nation engages with the digital sphere.

The colossal appetite for digital content is only set to increase. Analysts forecast that monthly consumption per user will nearly double, reaching 65 GB by 2031. This explosive trajectory is largely fuelled by the rapid rollout and uptake of 5G technology and the burgeoning market for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). The massive consumption patterns in India, alongside mainland China, were the primary drivers behind the 20 per cent growth in global mobile network data traffic recorded between the third quarter of 2024 and 2025.

India's migration to 5G is progressing at a notably swift pace. The report predicts that 5G subscriptions will swell to 394 million by the close of 2025, accounting for 32% of all mobile connections. By the end of the decade, this figure is expected to surpass 1 billion, capturing 79% of the total market and solidifying India’s position as a key global telecommunications hub.

Furthermore, the rise of affordable 5G FWA devices is playing a crucial role. This technology, which provides high-speed broadband, continues to accelerate data traffic growth, with combined connections from major providers, notably Jio and Airtel, having already reached 12 million.

Looking further ahead, the EMR even touches upon the future of connectivity, forecasting that global 6G subscriptions will reach 180 million by 2031. For now, however, the immediate focus remains on the immense task of infrastructure optimisation and investment required to maintain quality service for India's unprecedented wave of data consumption and support its digital future.