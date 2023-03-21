India has 45,000 open jobs in AI with entry-level salaries of up to Rs 14 lakh: Report

A new report has revealed that there are currently 45,000 open jobs in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India, with annual salaries for freshers ranging from 10 to 14 lakhs. This study comes at a time when AI products are ramping up aggressively across the world. Services like ChatGPT, Dall-E, Bing AI and Midjourney are already available to the general public. The new report reveals the different sectors in which AI professionals are in demand.

A report by TeamLease Digital has revealed that the 45,000 jobs in AI are for a range of roles in sectors such as healthcare, education, banking, manufacturing, and retail. The report also stresses the importance of upskilling and investing in AI skills, as the industry continues to grow.

Most sought-after careers

According to the report, Data scientists and ML engineers are among the most sought-after careers in the field. The report also highlighted the importance of upskilling and the skills required for a career in AI. The increased focus on scalable ML applications is leading to an increase in demand for AI professionals proficient in scripting languages, and building conventional ML models will be the foremost skill required for a career in AI.

The expected salaries for freshers in various technology roles in India are as follows, according to TeamLease Digital’s research:

Data engineers can earn up to Rs 14 lakhs per annum

ML engineers up to Rs 10 lakhs, data scientists up to Rs 14 lakhs

Devops engineers up to Rs 12 lakhs

Data architects up to Rs 12 lakhs

BI analysts up to Rs 14 lakhs, and database admins up to Rs 12 lakhs

Additionally, the report claims that candidates with eight years of experience in similar fields can earn even higher salaries ranging from Rs 25 to 45 lakhs per annum.

The report also revealed that upskilling with AI skills is becoming increasingly important for career growth and employability in today's rapidly evolving job market. With automation and AI transforming industries across the board, having a basic understanding of AI and its applications can give individuals a competitive edge in the job market. Moreover, developing AI skills can lead to higher-paying job opportunities and help individuals stay relevant and adaptable in an ever-changing job landscape.

According to a survey conducted by TeamLease Digital, 37 per cent of organizations prefer to provide their employees with relevant tools to build an AI-ready workforce, and 30 per cent of organizations stated AI learning initiatives are mandatory to unlock hidden talents in the workforce. Evidently, 56% of organizations expressed that necessary initiatives are being undertaken to fill the AI demand-supply talent gap. The survey also revealed that a majority of employees share their employers' sentiments.

