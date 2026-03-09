India is a power-ready hub for data centre expansion, says Vertiv India executive

Vertiv, one of the leading critical infrastructure providers, believes that India is well-positioned to power its data centre expansion, as the country emerges as a global AI hub. Subhasis Majumdar, Managing Director at Vertiv India, told Business Today that India’s hidden advantage is power availability.

“India is in a very good position in terms of power, and that is why it will facilitate data centre growth in India,” Majumdar said.

The executive also points to India's rapid expansion in renewable energy capacity, saying that

“Renewables are also a big factor. Solar and wind power: there is a significant ramp-up in capacity. India is very positioned in that aspect,” he added.

While power constraints remain a global challenge for data centres, Vertiv believes India can sidestep the worst of it through geographic distribution. "If you spread your data centre infrastructure across the country, I don't see that being a major challenge," Majumdar said.

India's AI infrastructure moment

Vertiv, as a company, is deeply involved in building the infrastructure and has strong business interests in the market’s expansion. It plays a major role in constructing data centres for companies, providing the power management, cooling, and other critical systems required to run them.

Majumdar said, “We are very focused on the results. We have a major presence in India, both in terms of engineering and in terms of manufacturing." He further added that, “Whatever technology is available in the US is also available here.”

The company is also positioning itself as a long-term partner in India's AI infrastructure journey. "We are very well positioned and equipped to serve this adoption of AI workload in India," Majumdar added.

Rack density revolution

Majumdar also highlighted that traditional data centre racks historically operated around 10–15 kW, but AI workloads are pushing rack densities past 100 kW. Vertiv say that the future systems could approach megawatt-scale racks as AI infrastructure scales. This shift is changing how data centres are designed and cooled.

This shift is fundamentally changing how data centres are designed and cooled. In addition, Vertiv is betting on liquid cooling technologies as the primary solution to bring energy consumption under control.

Majumdar said, “Liquid cooling technology is key to grinding the energy consumption down. It can help reduce the Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), which is the measurement for energy consumption in the data centre, and that will go down with liquid cooling technology.”

The executive also said Vertiv is deploying several monitoring and optimisation tools that can help predict andreduce overall energy consumption.

"If you optimise the flow of liquid into a chip, through all these mechanisms, you will be able to optimise the overall consumption," Majumdar added.

Finally, the executive also stated that Vertiv is investing in manufacturing and engineering to stay ahead of demand and fill the data centre today.