India leads global AI uptake as new research warns of deep digital wellbeing gaps

India is emerging as one of the most enthusiastic adopters of generative AI, according to new findings from a joint research initiative by Cisco and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The report highlights strong momentum in emerging economies, but also raises concerns about widening divides in access, trust and the impact of technology on wellbeing.

Advertisement

The study, conducted across fourteen countries, shows that India, Brazil, Mexico and South Africa top global charts in generative AI usage, with younger adults driving most of the activity. Respondents under 35 recorded the highest levels of trust in AI, the greatest frequency of use and the strongest engagement in AI skills training.

Cisco noted that this marks a shift from historic patterns in which emerging markets typically lagged behind advanced economies in adopting new technologies. India stands out in particular. Separate India-specific data shows that nearly two-thirds of respondents use generative AI actively, while more than 84 percent trust AI either fully or to some degree.

However, this rapid rise brings challenges. The same countries that lead AI adoption also report the highest recreational screen time and the strongest emotional swings linked to digital use. Globally, spending more than five hours a day on recreational screen time is associated with decreased wellbeing and lower life satisfaction. The report warns that without a balanced approach to digital wellbeing, the benefits of AI could be overshadowed by its unintended consequences.

Advertisement

“Empowering emerging economies with AI skills is not just about technology, it’s about unlocking the potential of every individual to shape their future. With the rapid integration of AI into our daily lives and workplaces, we must ensure that these tools are designed responsibly, with transparency, fairness, and privacy at their core. AI’s greatest potential can be realised if it enhances wellbeing, by streamlining tasks, improving collaboration, and creating opportunities for growth and learning. When technology, people, and purpose come together, we create the conditions for resilient, healthy, and thriving communities everywhere,” said Guy Diedrich, Senior Vice President and Global Innovation Officer at Cisco.

The generational divide is equally pronounced. More than half of respondents under 35 already use AI, with many reporting that a significant portion of their social interaction takes place online. Among adults over 45, however, AI engagement drops sharply. Many over 55 say they simply “don’t know” if they trust AI, suggesting unfamiliarity rather than rejection.

Advertisement

“Generational divides in digital and AI adoption are not inevitable, they are challenges we can all address through targeted action. While younger generations may readily embrace new technology, people of all ages bring their own unique and invaluable experience and insights,” said Diedrich. He added that Cisco has already trained 26,000 employees in AI and is helping prepare global workforces through the AI Workforce Consortium.

The research calls on governments, businesses and civil society to expand digital literacy, close skill gaps and embed wellbeing into the design of digital systems. The authors argue that the goal should be a future in which the benefits of AI reach all ages and regions, rather than widening existing divides.

The findings draw from 14,611 respondents across 14 countries, including a sample of 1,500 participants in India. Data collection followed OECD best practice standards to ensure comparability and reliability across markets.