'India one of the most important markets for Instagram': Meta’s Sandhya Devanathan at AI Conference 2024 

At the India Today-Business Today AI Conference 2024, Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President and Head of India at Meta, shared valuable insights into the evolution of Instagram Reels and the role of AI in shaping the creator economy. Moderated by Aayush Ailawadi, the discussion highlighted India’s significance in Meta’s growth strategy and the opportunities AI presents for content creators.

Instagram Reels: A Cultural Phenomenon in India

Instagram Reels has become a defining feature of the platform, particularly in India, where it gained traction even before its global success. Devanathan attributed this to the innovative and culturally resonant content created by Indian users. “India is one of the most important markets for Instagram. Many global trends we see today originated here,” she said.

Contrary to concerns about market saturation, Devanathan asserted that engagement on Instagram and Reels continues to grow. “We’re seeing increasing growth and innovation from creators. India remains a priority market for us, and the lessons we learn here often shape our global strategies,” she noted.

AI-Driven Personalisation and Tools for Creators

AI plays a central role in enhancing user experiences on Instagram. According to Devanathan, 50% of the content users see on Instagram is recommended by AI. Additionally, creators are leveraging AI tools to produce more engaging content. She shared Meta’s vision for integrating AI assistants that can respond to followers on behalf of creators while retaining their personal tone.

“Imagine a future where creators have AI assistants trained in their voice to interact with followers, making engagement more personal and efficient,” she explained.

Monetisation Challenges and Opportunities

Addressing concerns about monetisation on Instagram, Devanathan acknowledged the differences between Meta’s approach and that of platforms like YouTube. “We’re always experimenting with new ways for creators to monetise their work. Initiatives like branded content tools and creator marketplaces are helping bridge the gap,” she said.

Meta has also launched programs like Reels Play Bonus and Creator Marketplace in India to connect creators with brands and enhance their earning potential.

A Collaborative Future for AI and Social Media

Looking ahead, Devanathan highlighted the importance of partnerships in driving innovation. “We’ve worked with developers, brands, and creators to build tools that make content creation more accessible and impactful. India’s scale and diversity make it a perfect testbed for these innovations,” she said.

As AI continues to integrate with social media, Meta remains committed to empowering creators and fostering a more inclusive digital ecosystem. “AI is not just about technology; it’s about enhancing human connection and enabling creativity at scale,” Devanathan concluded.