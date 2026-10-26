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India risks becoming a ‘digital colony’ without its own AI foundations: Sarvam co-founder Vivek Raghavan

India risks becoming a ‘digital colony’ without its own AI foundations: Sarvam co-founder Vivek Raghavan

From Aadhaar to AI, Sarvam co-founder Vivek Raghavan urges students to experiment, reskill and develop sovereign AI systems that serve India's diverse population and shape its technological future.

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Sarvesh Purohit and Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 12:09 PM IST
India risks becoming a ‘digital colony’ without its own AI foundations: Sarvam co-founder Vivek Raghavan Sarvam co-founder Vivek Raghavan urges students to take charge of India's AI future.

India must build its own artificial intelligence (AI) foundations rather than depend on foreign technologies, Sarvam co-founder Dr Vivek Raghavan told students at The Scindia School's Founder’s Day event in Gwalior. Addressing Gen Alpha, he warned that dependence on foreign AI foundations could turn India into a “digital colony”, arguing that technological sovereignty is essential as the US and China compete for leadership in AI innovation.

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“You are not the future of this country. You are its present,” Raghavan said, urging young people to take responsibility for shaping India's AI future instead of waiting for permission.

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From Aadhaar to AI: Why India must build its own foundations

Recalling his experience volunteering on the Aadhaar project for over a decade, from the first identity issued to the billionth, Raghavan highlighted India's ability to build systems at an unprecedented population scale.

He urged India to apply the same ambition to artificial intelligence by building its own AI models and computing infrastructure while retaining control over its data. As the US and China compete for leadership in AI innovation, he stressed the importance of India developing the foundations needed to shape how AI is built and used.

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His vision is to build AI “by Indians, for India, and then for the world”, with young people playing an active role in that effort.

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AI must reach everyone, including Indian-language users

Raghavan emphasised that AI should benefit people across society. He envisioned affordable AI tools enabling personalised education and improving access to healthcare, banking, legal assistance and government services.

He also highlighted the importance of Indian languages in making AI accessible to more people.

“If AI does not work in your language, it does not really work for you,” he said.

Raghavan cautioned that some jobs would disappear or change as AI develops. He stressed the need for continuous learning and reskilling, alongside safeguards against fraud, misinformation and security threats.

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Students must take charge of India's AI future

Urging Gen Alpha students to embrace AI, experiment and remain curious, Raghavan said the ability to ask better questions would become increasingly important as memorising answers became less valuable.

He also linked leadership to discipline, self-reliance and service, presenting it as a responsibility. Referring to India's ambition to become a developed nation by 2047, he encouraged students to contribute to that vision without waiting for age, seniority or permission.

He said India's AI future must be built by Indians, with young people taking responsibility for developing the technology and ensuring it serves the country's needs.

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Published on: Oct 26, 2026 9:42 AM IST
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