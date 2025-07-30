India set to redefine 10.35 million jobs by 2030 as Agentic AI drives workforce shift: ServiceNow report

India is on the cusp of a massive workforce transformation, with Agentic AI expected to reshape 10.35 million jobs by 2030, according to the ServiceNow AI Skills Research 2025. Conducted in partnership with Pearson, the report highlights India’s rapid ascent in artificial intelligence maturity across Asia-Pacific.

"India's AI journey is at a defining moment with Agentic AI reshaping the workforce and redefining 10.35 million roles while creating over 3 million new tech jobs by 2030,” said Sumeet Mathur, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, ServiceNow India Technology and Business Center.

ServiceNow’s AI Maturity Index identifies Indian companies as emerging pacesetters, leading the region by combining AI vision, platform-first thinking, talent strategies, and large-scale implementation. Over half of the surveyed enterprises reported improved efficiency and productivity through AI, with 57 percent citing direct operational gains.

The report categorises AI’s impact on job roles into two groups. High-automation roles such as change managers and payroll clerks are increasingly being handled by AI systems, while high-augmentation roles like system administrators and implementation consultants are partnering with AI tools to enhance their capabilities.

Sectors likely to witness the highest transformation include manufacturing (8 million roles), retail (7.6 million), and education (2.5 million). With the world’s largest youth population and a digital-first economy, India is projected to add 3 million new tech workers over the next five years.

“India has a generational opportunity to lead globally by developing AI-ready talent, redesigning workflows, and reorienting business models around continuous innovation. The message for Indian enterprises is clear: the era of scattered pilots is behind us. Competing globally now requires bold execution, integrated strategy, and genuine human-AI collaboration based on trust, transparency, and skill," said Mathur.

According to the report, 25 percent of Indian companies are already in the transformation phase of AI maturity, ahead of regional peers such as Singapore and Australia. Nearly 14 percent of tech budgets are now allocated to AI adoption, with roles like AI Configurators, Experience Designers, and Data Scientists gaining prominence.

However, the momentum is not without hurdles. Thirty percent of Indian enterprises cite data security as their top concern, while 26 percent remain uncertain about the specific skills required for the future. This points to an urgent need for cross-functional reskilling and greater strategic clarity.