India Today Conclave 2023: Microsoft Vice Chairman and President Brad Smith to shine light on the 'Age Of AI'

The 20th-anniversary edition of the India Today Conclave will feature Microsoft Vice Chairman & President Brad Smith. The event is known for its global diagnostic featuring eminent minds and thought-provoking discussions. Smith will be talking about the 'Age Of AI' and 'Machines Like Me: ChatGPT. What happens when AI falls in love with you. Or, worse.'

Stability AI COO Ren Ito will also be talking about AI and recent developments in the field.

This year’s theme for the Conclave is “The India Moment” as India is poised to become the 3rd largest economy in the world by 2027. Despite its many problems, India is a powerful watchtower of hope in a world fraught with war, looming recessions, escalating climate crisis, and an imploding global order.

The event has had a stellar cast of speakers in the past including presidents, prime ministers and eminent political leaders such as President Bill Clinton, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, President Nicolas Sarkozy among others. It has also hosted a wide spectrum of other exciting speakers like Yuval Noah Harari and Malcolm Gladwell.

Brad Smith is an American attorney and business executive who has served as Microsoft’s Vice Chairman since 2021 and President since 20151. He joined Microsoft in 1993, first spending three years in Paris leading the legal and corporate affairs team in Europe2. In 2002, he was named Microsoft’s general counsel and spent the following decade leading work to resolve the company’s antitrust controversies with governments around the world and companies across the tech sector.

As Microsoft’s vice chair and president, Brad Smith leads a team of more than 1,900 business, legal and corporate affairs professionals located in 54 countries and operating in more than 120 nations. He plays a key role in spearheading the company’s work on critical issues involving the intersection of technology and society.

