India unveils Dhruv64 homegrown microprocessor: A major step towards digital self-reliance

India has announced a notable achievement in technology development with the unveiling of Dhruv64, the country’s first indigenous 1.0 GHz, 64-bit dual-core microprocessor. This chip marks a major step forward in India’s ambitious drive to become self-reliant in critical technology sectors, especially in defence and high-performance computing.

The processor was developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) under the government's Microprocessor Development Programme (MDP). This project aligns with ongoing initiatives, such as the Digital India RISC-V programme, which aim to promote the design, testing, and prototyping of chips developed entirely within the country. According to official reports, Dhruv64 is a direct result of these efforts, which prioritise creating indigenous technology to meet national needs.

Dhruv64 is significant because of its technical specifications. While India has worked on smaller-scale chip projects before, the 64-bit architecture and 1.0 GHz dual-core design represent a considerable leap in terms of power and real-world application. This modern architecture allows the chip to support a much wider range of functions, from embedded systems to complex high-performance computing tasks, effectively expanding India’s technological capabilities.

This indigenous processor is said to hold both commercial and strategic importance. By providing a homegrown alternative, Dhruv64 is expected to strengthen India's domestic processor supply chain, which has traditionally relied heavily on foreign innovation. Given that India is a massive consumer of microprocessors globally, consuming 20% of the world's total, this new chip offers the indigenous industry, academia, and startups a secure and locally-tailored option. More importantly, it will help reduce reliance on imported processors for critical infrastructure, particularly in the defence sector.

Following the success of Dhruv64, the next generation of local processors is already in development. These include the Dhanush and Dhanush+ chips, which are anticipated to further boost India’s self-reliance in strategic technology. The momentum created by Dhruv64 is expected to inspire more local investment and innovation, cementing India’s growing position in the global semiconductor domain.