New Delhi is set to host one of the largest global gatherings in the India AI Impact Summit 2026 with organisers rolling out an extensive on-ground logistics network to manage an expected surge of delegates, startups and global leaders at Bharat Mandapam.

The summit, running from February 16 to 20 in New Delhi, has already recorded nearly 2.5 lakh registrations, signalling unprecedented interest in AI collaboration and policy dialogue.

Quick-commerce platform Zepto will operate an exclusive dark store inside the venue to handle rapid supply needs during the five-day summit, while Swiggy will integrate directly with food kiosks to streamline meal distribution for thousands of attendees.

Around 20 heads of state, 40 ministers, and delegations from nearly 100 countries are expected to participate, including representatives from France, United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Switzerland, and Spain.

The event will also see participation from about 100 CEOs and over 500 AI experts, alongside 450 startup pods and 400 company stalls, turning the venue into a dense hub of innovation showcases, policy dialogue and industry networking.

Tech-enabled entry, payments & connectivity

Entry to the summit will be managed through the DigiYatra-based system, allowing registered participants to access the venue using QR-enabled digital credentials. International visitors will be able to make local payments through a UPI-linked facility connected to their global credit cards, including support deployed at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

To ensure uninterrupted connectivity, telecom operators have been directed to strengthen network capacity in and around the venue, anticipating heavy digital usage across exhibitions, live demonstrations and bilateral meetings.

Medical support for the summit will be handled by Apollo Hospitals, which will station healthcare professionals, emergency beds and response teams within the complex to manage contingencies during the high-footfall event.

Sustainability at the core

Organisers have positioned the summit as a zero-waste conference, reusing construction material from previous events held at Bharat Mandapam and adopting controlled logistics to minimise environmental impact — an approach aligned with broader discussions expected around sustainable AI infrastructure.

Beyond keynote sessions and exhibitions, multiple bilateral meetings are scheduled on the sidelines, underscoring the summit’s role not just as a technology showcase but as a diplomatic and economic engagement platform shaping global AI partnerships.