Indian 5G smartphone shipments increases 74% YoY in 2022

India's 5G smartphone momentum continued to gain ground in the past year. 5G smartphone shipments increased by a significant 74 percent YoY in 2022, resulting in a 5G smartphone shipment share of 31 percent. Samsung was the market leader in the 5G smartphone segment with a 23 percent market share, followed by OnePlus with 15 percent. The data was released by CyberMedia Research in the India Mobile Handset Market Review Report for CY2022.

Commenting on the market conditions, Menka Kumari, Analyst at the Industry Intelligence Group of CyberMedia Research (CMR), stated, "The 5G smartphone shipments showed strong growth in 2022, driven by consumers' resilience to switch and upgrade to premium smartphones. The ultra-premium smartphone segment, priced above Rs 100,000, saw a YoY growth of more than 95%."

Despite the growth in the premium smartphone segment, the overall smartphone market in India declined by 8 percent YoY. The decline was attributed to tough market conditions in H2 2022 and supply constraints as well as challenging economic conditions. The Affordable smartphone segment (priced below Rs 7,000) saw a 55 percent YoY decline, while the value-for-money smartphone segment (priced between Rs 7,000- Rs 25,000) declined by 8% YoY. On the other hand, the Premium smartphone segment (priced between Rs 25,000- Rs 50,000) increased by 12 percent YoY, and the super-premium smartphone segment (priced between Rs 50,000- Rs 1,00,000) increased by 41 percent YoY.

The overall mobile market in India declined by 17 percent YoY in 2022. On a QoQ basis, the smartphone shipments declined by 28 percent in Q4 2022. Xiaomi, Samsung, and Vivo captured the top three spots in the smartphone leaderboard, followed by Realme and Oppo.

The 5G smartphone momentum continued to grow in India in CY2022, driven by consumer demand for premium smartphones. The growth in the premium and super-premium smartphone segments led to a rise in the average selling price, despite the decline in the overall smartphone market.