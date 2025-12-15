Indian children seek AI advice over their own parents: Vivo Switch Off Report 2025

Indian families are actively seeking to establish boundaries with their smartphones, with dinner time emerging as the most crucial window for daily connection, according to the seventh annual Vivo Switch Off Study, published today.

The 'Impact of Excessive Smartphone Usage on Parent-Child Relationships' report found that 72% of children spend the most time with their parents during dinner. Crucially, 91% of children reported that conversations felt easier and more meaningful when smartphones were put away, reinforcing dinner as a natural "attention alignment" moment for families to bond. The data also highlighted that 72% of parents and 30% of children cited parents checking phones at dinner as the top deterrent to conversation.

The Rise of AI Companionship

The study, conducted by CyberMedia Research (CMR) across eight major Indian cities, also revealed a significant trend regarding children’s use of artificial intelligence (AI). A total of 67% of children stated they turn to AI tools because they feel their parents are too busy, which has subsequently led to them speaking less with their parents.

Overall, 54% of children aged 10–16 have adopted AI tools, using them for homework and assignments (61%) and personal growth (63%). Notably, 33% of children even view AI as a companion, occasionally substituting real-life relationships. This is underscored by the fact that one in four children explicitly claimed they speak to their parents less because of AI.

Digital Disturbance and Disconnection

The research shows a clear disparity in daily phone usage: parents spend 4.4 hours daily on their devices, compared to 3.5 hours for children. This usage pattern leads to parents being significantly more active on their phones than children during shared family moments, including movie time (70% vs. 31%) and family celebrations (64% vs. 59%).

Commenting on the findings, Geetaj Channana, Head of Corporate Strategy at Vivo India, stated, "The findings of this year's Switch Off Study remind us that families are actively seeking balance, choosing to disconnect during key moments and rebuild presence in their everyday lives.”

The report concludes that families are finding success through simple behavioural shifts, such as limiting screen time (54% of parents), blocking social media during certain hours (51% of parents), and turning off non-essential notifications (50% of children). These measures lead to a majority of parents (59%) and children (47%) feeling more in control of their digital habits.