Indian smartphone shipments hit record 50 million units in Q3 2020

Indian smartphone shipments reached a record high in quarter three (Q3) of 2020 owing to reduced COVID-19 curbs.

The shipments registered a growth of 8 per cent to reach an all-time record high of 50 million units in the September quarter of this year, according to the latest report by market tracker firm Canalys.

The shipments had however plunged by almost 50 per cent in Q2 2020. Rounding up to top five were Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Realme, and Oppo.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi claimed the top spot, it grew by 9 per cent to ship 13.1 million units, followed by South Korean tech giant Samsung, which grabbed the second position from Vivo and shipped 10.7 million units, up by 7 per cent. What helped Samsung climb up the chart was its pricing strategy and aggressive product portfolio.

Meanwhile, Vivo stood third with its shipments rising 19 per cent to 8.8 million units, Realme came fourth with 8.7 million shipped units, Oppo was in fifth position with 5.1 million units shipped.

Attributing the record high shipments to reduced lockdown curbs, Canalys analyst Adwait Mardikar explained that the ease of restrictions "created the perfect atmosphere for sustained growth."

"Smartphone vendors are definitely bullish," Mardikar underscored adding that although all vendors have registered positive shipment growth, the true winners are the online channels, who have been "buoyed with a huge influx of devices ahead of the festive season."

He noted that online sales at Amazon and Flipkart are a clear indication that despite the economic slowdown, "India's penchant for a good smartphone, and a good bargain, remain intact."

The ongoing tension between India and China has been a hot topic in the past few months, but "we have yet to see a significant impact (of it) on purchase decisions of mass-market customers," said Canalys Research Analyst, Varun Kannan.

He enunciated that, collectively, Chinese vendors comprised 76% of total smartphone shipments in Q3 which has grown from 74% a year ago.

"However, the tensions have caused Chinese smartphone brands to act more conservatively in recent months, reducing their marketing spend, and carefully trying to project the image that they are important contributors to, and stakeholders in, the economic future of India," Kannan highlighted.

Meanwhile, Apple, according to the report, regained momentum in India in Q3 with double-digit growth to nearly 800 thousand units. "Apple is finally paying attention to India," said Canalys Research Director Rushabh Doshi.